After launching the first zero-emission 5G network worldwide, Zain KSA announced the expansion of its 5G services to cover ten additional cities, including Al-Aflaj, Al-Lith, Al Qunfudhah, Al Badayea, Samtah, Shaqra, Al Khobar, Duba, Al Bukayriyah, and Rabigh. These cities now enjoy high-speed 5G digital services.

The network expansion is a testament to Zain KSA’s commitment to delivering the latest digital services across the Kingdom and ensuring the best user experience while enhancing Saudi Arabia’s digital competitiveness. It also supports Zain KSA’s strategic goal of accelerating the nationwide digital transformation and improving the quality of life for more communities by providing high-speed digital services that unlock new prospects for service integration and innovation.

Zain KSA Engineering Executive General Manager, Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Najidi stated, “In addition to growing our network and expanding our services, at Zain KSA, we are committed to enhancing access to the best and most innovative digital services for everyone in the Kingdom, including individuals and enterprises. We aim to deliver highly reliable connectivity that reinforces Saudi Arabia's digital transformation, helps narrow the digital divide, and improves the quality of life, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. In our commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable development, we have been accelerating green technology collaborations as part of Zain KSA’s overarching ESG strategy. Through a flagship partnership with Red Sea Global, Zain KSA will build the world’s first zero-emission 5G network at the Six Senses Desert Dunes resort in the Red Sea. The solar-powered network utilizes 100% renewable energy from over 750,000 solar panels with purpose-designed towers and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology to deliver three main objectives: environmental protection, reducing emissions through clean energy, and minimizing visual distortion. The project will contribute to localizing the ICT industry and reducing its carbon footprint by more than 278 million tons annually by 2030, and achieving Net Zero by 2060.”

The 5G network expansion complements Zain KSA's growing portfolio of bespoke 5G applications and pioneering solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing services, and other emerging technologies.