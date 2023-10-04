Zain KSA has achieved ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management Systems and ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Information Security. These dual ISO certifications underscore Zain KSA's unwavering commitment to implementing robust risk management and information security practices in line with the standards and governance mechanisms set by the National Cybersecurity Authority, and the international standards ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013. By meeting these benchmarks, Zain KSA demonstrates its dedication to meticulously tracking and mitigating material risks, aiming to uphold the highest standards of information security while bolstering its commitment to seamless business continuity.

Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Fawaz Al-Homoud, Zain KSA’s Vice President of Enterprise Risk and Information Security, stated: “At Zain KSA, we are dedicated to safeguarding our innovations, fostering growth, and maintaining a cutting-edge technical infrastructure. To this end, we integrate world-class security standards and protections to ensure seamless business continuity, eliminating threats or potential risks while ensuring the highest level of preparedness. Our recent achievement of securing double ISO certificates underscores our steadfast commitment to maintaining a robust Information Security Management System (ISMS). We consistently implement, monitor, and maintain the ISMS, encompassing cybersecurity, IT operations, personnel affairs, and procurement. This comprehensive approach is designed to systematically and effectively safeguard the company's data and minimize information security risks. By adhering to a defined set of best practices, Zain KSA is committed to keeping pace with the Kingdom's rapid advancements under Saudi Vision 2030, championing and safeguarding the nationwide digital transformation to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience against various cyber threats.”

Zain KSA has previously obtained ISO 27017 and ISO 27018, part of the ISO 27001 ISMS set of certificates that focus on security management for cloud computing service providers.