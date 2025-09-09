Kuwait: Building on its commitment to supporting local brands and expanding its services to cater to the diverse needs of its customers, talabat, the leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, announced that all Zahi home fragrance products are now on the platform. By strategically partnering with an ever-growing diverse range of emerging sectors, talabat is redefining the very essence of convenience, offering unparalleled and seamless access to an extensive ecosystem of products that enrich and simplify every facet of daily life.

The new partnership was announced in a signing ceremony held at Grand Hyatt Kuwait on the 8th of September, underscoring talabat’s commitment to supporting homegrown businesses and enabling entrepreneurs to flourish in Kuwait’s vigorous digital economy through its wide network of logistics partners, advanced digital infrastructure, and fast, reliable delivery services.

In line with its expansion strategy, talabat is moving beyond food and everyday essentials by introducing a wider selection of lifestyle products that reflect the evolving needs of today’s modern consumer. This move demonstrates talabat’s commitment to meeting evolving expectations for fast, seamless, and convenient access to an increasingly diverse range of offerings.

On this occasion, Bader Al-Ghanim, Vice President and Managing Director of talabat Kuwait, said: “Our partnership with Zahi comes as part of our ongoing efforts to expand the range of services we offer on our platform, aligned with the growing needs of our customers and the evolving nature of their lifestyles. We remain dedicated to supporting promising local brands, and through this collaboration, we seek to strengthen the presence of Kuwaiti ventures in the e-commerce space, enabling them to grow and scale. This stems from our strong belief that their success is inherently an extension of our own.”

On his part, Khaled Alajeel, Managing Partner of Zahi, said: “With the help of an end-to-end logistics and tech-enabled delivery partner like talabat, we are delighted to increase accessibility to Zahi products across Kuwait and reach customers wherever they are, while preserving the quality and craftsmanship that define our brand. Our artisan diffusers and home perfumes are thoughtfully designed to capture the unique experience Kuwait offers those who call it home, giving customers a wide range of scents that add an air of welcome, warmth, and character to their spaces.”

It serves to note that talabat has been strategically expanding its partner portfolio beyond traditional food and FMCG categories, tapping into emerging sectors to serve a broader and more diverse customer base. From food to fragrance, talabat is redefining convenience and ease to keep pace with today’s fast-moving lifestyle, while remaining committed to connecting customers with their favorite every day, right away.