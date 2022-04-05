YouGov, the international online research data and analytics technology group, has today launched YouGov Global Profiles – the world’s largest globally consistent audience dataset.

Through more than 1,000 questions, Global Profiles gives brands, agencies and media planners the ability to understand their global audience, providing consistent audience data across 43 markets (rising to 48 in August). The tool offers hundreds more questions and thousands more data points than any comparable dataset in the world. It also offers greater value as clients benefit from a cost-effective 'seat' model pricing, letting them decide product access at a user level, and allowing them to scale quickly if required.

With Global Profiles, customers can build detailed portraits of their audiences, monitoring purchase behaviour, media consumption, trends and more across key markets. Global Profiles provides clients with essential access to core data from the flagship YouGov Profiles product. With access to thousands of globally consistent demographic, psychographic, attitudinal and behavioural consumer metrics, YouGov Global Profiles provides global audience intelligence into:

Attitudes and opinion: More than 700 attitudinal questions allow clients to build more sophisticated segmentations of their audiences.

Media consumption: 150+ questions on media consumption. Providing unrivalled depth of globally consistent data – with insight into frequency, recency, time spent on media platforms, including TV, music streaming, cinema, radio, podcasts.

Social media engagement: Social media intelligence across major platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Demographics and lifestyle: Segment across a wide number of categories including general demographic makeup, economic situation, occupation, category specific usage and behaviour, interests, hobbies and more.

Stephen Shakespeare, CEO and Co-Founder of YouGov, says, “YouGov Global Profiles lets brands and agencies discover and understand their global audiences across all the markets that matter to them. It will be central to their global strategies, campaigns and partnerships. With more than 1,000 consistent questions and thousands of datapoints across 43 markets, it’s never been easier for them to build and compare accurate, precise portraits of their audiences across key markets. Crucially, YouGov Global Profiles has substantially greater depth and breadth of data available than any other product out there today.”

YouGov Global Profiles is available in:

Americas: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, USA

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE

