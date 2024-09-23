Abu Dhabi, UAE – In commemoration of the 94th Saudi National Day, Yas Island lit up in vibrant green, on September 23rd. As the Kingdom celebrated its anniversary, Yas Island dazzled visitors with its iconic attractions as they illuminated in green, creating a picture-perfect moment at Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment destination. This tribute honors the Kingdom’s rich history, culture and remarkable achievements.

Guests were immersed with the island’s award-winning theme parks and attractions, such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, all glowing in green. Renowned landmarks like W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and Etihad Arena, also joined the spectacle, creating a dazzling experience that left visitors in awe.

From the record-breaking thrills at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and marine wonders at SeaWorld® Yas Island Abu Dhabi to top-tier sports, dining and lifestyle offerings, Yas Island continues to captivate visitors with its unique festivities and family-friendly entertainment tailored for every occasion.

