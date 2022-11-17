DUBAI – YAP, the leading financial super app for consumers and businesses in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has won the 2022 MENA ‘Best Fintech of the Year’ award during Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

Led by the MENA Fintech Association, a non-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the region’s burgeoning fintech community, in partnership with Grant Thornton UAE and hosted by ADFinanceWeek (ADFW), the inaugural awards have honored the best and leading innovators of the fintech industry across the Middle East and North Africa.

YAP has been recognized for its successful entry into the UAE market as the first independent financial super app, serving both consumers and businesses with a plethora of financial tools to make financial management more seamless. Since its launch in 2021, more than 198,000 users and 8,000 SMEs --a record number in the region-- have registered for the app. The company expects to soon expand its operations into Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Ghana and Egypt.

“We set out to create a super app designed to change the way people bank in the Middle East, South Asian and African markets and we are honored to receive the award for ‘Best Fintech of the Year’ by the MENA Fintech Association that recognizes the positive impact our app has had on consumers and businesses,” said YAP CEO Marwan Hachem.

“YAP’s goal is to redefine the fintech sector in the region by making digital banking enjoyable, easy and most importantly, accessible to everyone,” said YAP Co-Founder and Managing Director Anas Zaidan. “We’re looking forward to launching operations in additional markets across the MEASA as well as delivering a new pipeline of products to reach a wider audience and contribute to achieving greater financial inclusion.”

“Receiving this highly regarded award furthers our commitment to adding to our product pipeline to reflect the growing demand of our customers, both B2C and B2B users,” said YAP UAE CEO Masood Khan.

YAP is the first financial super app for consumers and businesses in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, providing a one-stop shop of innovative financial products through the YAP Store, YAP Financial Marketplace, and YAP Hub. YAP currently operates in five countries in the MEASA region with additional markets opening in 2023. YAP’s application is available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit: https://www.yap.com/.