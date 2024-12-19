Dubai, UAE — Yango Tech, a leading provider of proprietary e-commerce technologies and part of the global tech company Yango Group, has expanded its international footprint this year. While operating across many regions worldwide, Yango Tech established new partnerships in 2024 in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Bolivia and other countries, helping more businesses deliver quicker, operate more efficiently, and create better customer experiences.

In 2024, the company achieved a 40% increase in retail and e-grocery partnerships, supporting 4.3 million orders globally. The company enabled its partners to offer same-day or faster delivery with an average click-to-enjoy (CTE) time of just 30 minutes, reinforcing its commitment to retail efficiency. The company introduced 84 new features across its systems and APIs to enhance partner capabilities, offering improved scalability, personalization, and seamless integration for better customer experiences.

Max Avtukhov, Chief Executive of Yango Tech Retail, said: “As the regional e-commerce market is projected to grow to $49 billion by 2028, several key trends will shape the retail and e-grocery sectors in 2025, including advanced AI applications, hyper-personalized customer experiences and faster delivery options. Yango Tech’s mission is to change how retail businesses deliver products and services to their customers through AI-driven tools and operational efficiencies that empower our partners to stay ahead and keep up with growing demand. The growth we’ve seen this year reflects our dedication to supporting partners and consumers alike with scalable and forward-looking solutions.”

One of the major highlights in the region was Yango Tech’s partnership with KSA retailers Al Sadhan and SPAR. This collaboration improved accessibility, efficiency, and personalization for the retail giants by introducing AI-driven, custom-branded mobile apps and websites with integrated e-wallets, loyalty programs, and flexible delivery options.

Advancements in AI are expected to transform retail and e-grocery in 2025. Yango Tech predicts that smarter forecasting, inventory management tools, and supply chain optimization will allow businesses to operate more efficiently. Personalization will also take center stage, as customers increasingly expect tailored shopping experiences across both online and offline channels.

With its growing presence across four markets, Yango Tech is well-positioned to lead these changes, providing the tools and expertise businesses need to grow and thrive in a competitive market.

About Yango Group & Yango Tech

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Yango Tech is a provider of proprietary technologies and expertise for retailers and e-grocery. The company offers a universal set of tools that help transfer from brick-and-mortar business model to online trade with significant improvement in delivery processes. The tech stack includes various solutions for fulfillment, delivery and analytics enabling retailers to deliver goods on-time and in-full and has been proven earlier at a scale of large rapid grocery delivery business with over 500 dark stores.