Dubai, UAE – Yango Robotics, part of global tech company Yango Group, will highlight its latest innovations in AI-driven warehouse automation solutions at GITEX 2024, one of the largest and most influential technology events globally dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge solutions in the field. Yango Robotics is revolutionising warehouse optimisation through autonomous robotic piece-picking and mobile robots powered by AI and machine learning. The company will showcase a range of innovative solutions developed to address the growing demand for warehouse automation across industries like warehousing, e-commerce, and logistics across the MENA region.

Attendees will see live demonstrations of innovative computer vision technology, which enhances overall productivity in warehouse settings. They will also gain insight into the advanced, intuitive, and reliable robotic technologies that Yango Robotics' brings. These technologies have human-like capabilities that seamlessly integrate into various environments, enabling companies to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency. This includes a range of AI-driven and ML-powered innovations that optimize various aspects of warehouse automation. Additionally, attendees will learn about specific applications such as the Picker Robot and the Inventory Tracking Robot, which enhance object handling and monitoring in dynamic environments.

The UAE's robotics market is on a strong upward path, with projections indicating a market volume of around $360.10 million by 2029, representing a growth rate of 11.02%. This trend is part of a larger regional movement, as the robotics market across the Middle East is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.74%. This growth underscores the rising adoption of robotic solutions in various sectors, particularly in warehouse operations, where businesses are tackling labor shortages while enhancing fulfilment quality and safety, optimizing space utilization, and increasing throughput.

Alexei Filippov, Head of Global Business Development, Yango Robotics, commented: “We’re excited to demonstrate how automation can transform warehouses and logistics at GITEX this year. Many businesses still rely on manual processes, resulting in slow order fulfilment, higher costs, and increased safety risks. Our robotics solutions are game-changers, working collaboratively with humans to address these pain points by improving operational efficiency, enhancing inventory accuracy, and minimizing labour-intensive tasks that lead to workplace injuries. As the global market shifts toward automation, it isn’t just a competitive advantage, it’s quickly becoming a necessity for staying ahead in the modern supply chain.”

Visitors can understand how the technology can be customized for their specific needs and see the demonstrations firsthand at the Yango Group stand at Hall 3, Stand H3-B20.

About Yango Robotics

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Yango Robotics is AI-powered robotics solutions for warehouses to automate every step of the order fulfillment. From piece-picking and mobile warehouse robotics, the technologies are tailored to tackle the escalating fulfillment costs across diverse sectors of e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, and beyond.