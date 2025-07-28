Yango Play, the AI-powered entertainment super app, is elevating its music offerings with a suite of new product features and an exciting lineup of regional music releases. These enhancements aim to provide users with a more personalized and seamless listening experience across various devices and platforms.

Offline Music Playback on Apple Watch: Yango Play on Apple Watch now supports direct music downloads, allowing users to enjoy their favorite tracks without needing an iPhone nearby. This feature is particularly beneficial during workouts, commutes, or outdoor activities. Once downloaded, the music can be played directly from the watch, even without an internet connection. This enhancement offers greater flexibility and convenience for music lovers on the go.

Enhanced Playback and Control on Yasmina Speakers: Yasmina speakers now offer enhanced music control by allowing users to connect their smartphones via the Yango Play app. This integration enables users to manage their music playlists and queues directly from their devices, providing a seamless and intuitive experience. Through the app, users can organize their music library, create custom playlists, and adjust playback settings, all from the convenience of their smartphones. This feature complements existing voice control options, offering users multiple methods to interact with their music, and is now available on iOS and Android devices.

Personalized Playlist Creation: Music lovers now have a smarter and more engaging way to discover and enjoy their favorite tunes with the launch of a new personalized playlist creation feature, available on both Android and iOS. Whether exploring the latest hits by mood, genre, or activity or diving into top charts from around the world, users can now take full control of their listening experience. The app’s intuitive design allows users to create and customize playlists that reflect their unique tastes. Once created, playlists can be easily shared with friends or made public, encouraging a vibrant and connected community of music enthusiasts. This feature allows users to curate their music collections by selecting specific tracks, arranging them in preferred order and adding descriptive titles and cover images.

Yango Play continues to enrich its music library with a diverse array of tracks and albums from renowned artists across the Arab world. From emerging talents to established icons, here's a curated selection of the latest releases available on the app:

Nancy Ajram - “Nancy 11” (Album)

Nancy Ajram’s eleventh studio album spans 12 tracks, led by “Sidi ya Sidi.” With her signature blend of Egyptian and Lebanese dialects and musical styles, and their vibrant fusion and cultural harmony she proves her status as a regional megastar across the Arab pop scene.

Tamer Hosny - “Leena Maad” (Album)

Tamer Hosny's newest 15 track album titled "Leena Maad" features exciting collaborations, including a track with the popular folk singer Reda El Bahrawy titled “El Magas”, and another duet with Syrian singer Al Shami titled “Malket Gamal El-Kon”. Several songs from the album, like "Halal Feek", have already been released as successful singles.

Assala – “Daribet Al Bo’d” (Album)

A new full-length album from one of the Arab world’s most beloved voices, featuring tracks like Mesh Wehsha, Daribet El Bo’d, El Enab El Saqe’, and Ana Hansak.

Latifa - “Galbi Ertah” (Album)

Latifa's anticipated 13-song album with 4 tracks released in its first week. This VIP release features exciting collaborations, including three tracks with Mohamed El-Kazmy and one with Kazem Al-Saher, and many more exciting features!

Ramy Sabry - “Ana Bahebak Enta” (Album)

Ramy Sabry's new album, "Ana Bahebak Enta," features 11 exciting tracks, including a thrilling remix with producer Aly Fathallah. Adding to the excitement, two tracks from the album have been released as official music videos, including the single, “Ana Bahebak Inta”.

Najwa Karam – “Halet Tawari’ ”

The Lebanese superstar returns with a fresh release for fans across the region.

Fadel Chaker – “Elhob w Bass”

A heartfelt ballad that underscores his romantic style.

Melhem Zein – “22” (Album)

To celebrate 22 years in the music scene, Melhem Zein releases an album that reflects his long-standing career. The album features a mix of energetic Dabke tracks, romantic slow songs, and upbeat summer anthems, all highlighting Zein's versatile voice and musical journey. The songs featured include Albi Daa’, Hlaftellik, Maana El Eshe’, Kawkabi, Alf Mabrouk, Kiff Aaanni, and Tannour.

Mohamed Mounir - “Malamehna”

Malamehna is the latest pop song from one of Egypt’s most iconic artists.

Fadel Chaker and Mohamed Chaker - “Kifak Ala Foragi”

The father-son duo's collaboration showcases their undeniable musical chemistry and heartfelt delivery.

