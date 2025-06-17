Dubai, UAE – Yango Group, the global tech company, has partnered with the Rashid Center for People of Determination to launch a comprehensive offering designed to enhance learning, transportation, and digital safety for their students. This initiative supports the UAE’s vision of fostering inclusive education and digital advancement following His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s landmark mandate to make artificial intelligence a subject in schools across the country.

Artificial intelligence is expected to become a cornerstone of the UAE’s economy, with forecasts from PwC estimating AI’s contribution to reach $96 billion by 2030. Ensuring that all students can engage with AI and digital technologies is critical for building an inclusive future workforce. The partnership between Yango Group and the Rashid Center for People of Determination aims to bridge this gap by providing tailored tools and services that meet the needs of students of determination.

As part of the collaboration, Yango Group has donated smart speakers powered by a bilingual, human-like AI assistant, Yasmina, to the Rashid Center for People of Determination. These devices support voice interaction in both Arabic and English, giving students an accessible way to engage with technology. Furthermore, to support students and families connected to the center, Yango Ride will offer 60 rides per user annually, discounted at 20%, easing transportation costs.

Complementing these efforts, Yango Play, the company’s entertainment and streaming platform, will provide free yearly subscriptions to the Rashid Center for People of Determination and its students, offering a range of carefully curated Arabic-language content that is both educational and age-appropriate, designed to promote a safe and enriching media environment.

“With AI now shaping the future of education, work, and communication, it’s vital that students of determination are not left on the margins,” commented Islam Abdul Karim, the Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East. “This partnership is about removing barriers across learning, mobility, and access to technology. Every child deserves the chance to grow with confidence in a world that’s increasingly digital, and we are proud to contribute to that journey.”

“We are deeply grateful to Yango Group for their thoughtful and forward-thinking support. This partnership reflects a shared belief that students of determination deserve every opportunity to thrive in today’s digital world. By providing accessible technology, safe transportation, and inclusive educational tools, Yango is not only opening doors but also inspiring confidence in our students. Together, we are building a future where no child is left behind,” stated Mariam Othman, Director of the Rashid Center for People of Determination

Starting from September this year, the partnership will expand to include monthly AI learning classes tailored to the needs of students of determination. These interactive sessions will introduce key AI concepts in ways that build confidence and digital skills, preparing students for future opportunities. The company will also host digital safety workshops for students, families, and educators, covering topics such as online protection, content rating understanding, and secure streaming practices. The Rashid Center for People of Determination will also work with Yango Ride to train drivers on how to provide compassionate and accessible service to passengers of determination, ensuring safe and respectful travel.

This collaboration is part of Yango Group’s ongoing commitment to inclusive innovation. By combining efforts in education, transportation, and digital safety, Yango Group and the Rashid Center for People of Determination are creating opportunities for people of determination to participate fully and confidently in the UAE’s digital future.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.