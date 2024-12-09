Dubai, UAE – Yango Group, a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment, and Landmark Reach, the retail media division of Landmark Retail, GCC’s leading omnichannel retailer, have joined forces to revolutionize the MENA region’s retail media landscape. Yango Ads, the Ad Tech division of Yango Group, will leverage Landmark Reach’s encrypted first-party data to craft targeted audience segments. These segments enable partner brands to reach shoppers with highly personalized content at key points in their shopping journey, ensuring precision and impact in advertising delivery.

Yango’s ad serving technology includes delivering in-depth analytics, a robust suite of advertising options, and an intuitive campaign management platform to empower advertisers reaching Landmark Retail’s extensive ecosystem of homegrown brands and millions of monthly shoppers. Also Yango Ads leverages the expertise of its sales house acting as the market representative for Landmark Reach by connecting brands to premium advertising opportunities and driving success for all parties involved.

Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager, Yango Ads, MEA, said: “We are committed to setting new benchmarks for retail media in the MENA region. Many retailers and e-commerce players are eager to embark on the retail media journey, and we understand how critical the technological side is in this endeavour. With our expertise, we provide tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each of our partners. Our partnership with Landmark Reach is a bold and forward-thinking step, showcasing how combining advanced technology with strategic insights can deliver value for brands and customers alike. This collaboration not only empowers retailers and supports brands in achieving their advertising goals but also sets the stage for creating memorable shopping experiences for millions of consumers. It highlights the transformative potential of retail media in the future, marking the first step in our journey to provide more retail media opportunities for MENA. “

Advertisers get a new set of touch points within their consumer base offering them their products and services at the right time and place when the purchase intent is at its highest point. Based on their historical purchasing, online browsing behaviour and demographics shoppers will enjoy highly relevant content and increased discoverability aligned with their interests, making every shopping journey smoother, more time-efficient and more rewarding.

As year-end festivities like Christmas and New Year approach, Yango Ads is primed to support brands in standing out during this competitive season. The company’s ability to target high-intent consumers during crucial decision-making moments ensures that advertisers can maximize their impact during a period of heightened shopping activity.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global cutting-edge technologies into seamlessly integrated services for different regions. Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections, and enhancing everyday living experiences. The Yango ride-hailing service, Yango Delivery, Yango Tech (e-commerce software), Yasmina (AI-based voice assistant), Yango Maps, and Yango Ads are available in the UAE.

Yango Ads offers tech-driven advertising solutions which help businesses grow. They deliver relevant and engaging ads to customers in the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe.