Dubai, UAE — Yango Ads, the ad tech division of Yango Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Nutrition, one of the Middle East’s leading health and wellness retailers. The collaboration brings Yango Ads’ 360° Retail Media platform to Dr. Nutrition’s digital ecosystem, unlocking new revenue streams while delivering hyper-personalised customer engagement in a fast-growing, data-driven healthcare retail market.

Powered by first-party data and real-time targeting, the full-stack integration includes ad management, ad serving, inventory support, audience augmentation, user analytics and exclusive operational oversight by Yango Ads. The solution ensures customers receive product recommendations, content, and highly relevant offers on their online wellness shopping journey.

“In today's research-driven consumer market, precise timing and highly relevant messaging make all the difference. Retail media can help brands connect with today’s health-conscious consumers,” said Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager at Yango Ads MEA. “With Dr. Nutrition, we’re combining AI-driven precision and deep consumer insight to create a smarter, more meaningful advertising experience. Through our partnership, the brand can better meet its customers' needs, offering the most relevant recommendations and support at the right moment. The Middle East is one of the most exciting markets for this transformation, with 44% of consumers now shopping online daily or weekly, well above the global average."

Dr. Nutrition, with over 200 stores across 10 countries in the GCC and North Africa, is increasingly focused on personalisation to meet the evolving expectations of today’s consumer. The new solution will allow the brand to deliver targeted product suggestions and wellness advice in real time, enhancing each user’s experience while reinforcing its leadership in the health and supplements sector. As the UAE’s eCommerce revenue is projected to reach $8 billion in 2025, the partnership puts Dr. Nutrition in a strong position to leverage this growth with highly tailored digital engagement.

“In a competitive and rapidly changing health sector, retail media gives us the tools to differentiate in a more personalised way,” said Ashraf Gamal, Head of E-commerce at Dr. Nutrition. “At Dr Nutrition, our mission is to make health and wellness more accessible, relevant, and tailored to each individual. Instead of broad messaging, Yango Ads' data-driven insights enable us to connect with people based on real interest and intent. It helps us reinforce our role as a trusted wellness partner who understands the unique goals of every customer and supports them across every stage of their health journey.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Yuliya Kim, Head of Partnerships at Yango Ads MEA, added: “We’re seeing more regional brands adopt retail media to bridge the gap between awareness and conversion. With Dr. Nutrition, the focus is on building a high-performance customer-centric advertising experience, turning data into actionable insights to drive long-term value for both the brand and its users.”

The collaboration also aligns with public health initiatives like the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which emphasises the importance of personalised wellness approaches. As investment in retail media networks is expected to reach $140 billion globally by 2026, Yango Ads is positioned to offer retailers a single platform that integrates ad serving, audience segmentation, measurement, and creative management.

By harnessing Yango Ads’ advanced adtech capabilities, Dr. Nutrition can dynamically adjust messaging to suit individual customer goals, whether they’re starting a new supplement plan or optimising their fitness routine.

Yango Ads’ Retail Media solution is part of a broader strategy to support e-commerce platforms with end-to-end monetisation tools. For more information, visit https://yango-ads.com/.

About Yango Ads

Yango Ads is a global ad platform that helps businesses monetize and grow. We help brands reach relevant audiences through the websites, apps, and services they use daily. With access to one of the largest ad networks, we connect brands to engaged users within the Yango Group ecosystem.

Whether you’re looking to boost app revenue, run campaigns, or make data-driven decisions, Yango Ads has the tools to make it happen.