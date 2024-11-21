Dubai, UAE – Yalla TV, the UAE-born global creative media house dedicated to luxury lifestyle content, is excited to announce the enhancement of its production facilities, marking a new chapter in its journey as a leading content creator. With state-of-the-art studios, cutting-edge recording equipment, and advanced digital infrastructure, Yalla TV is set to elevate the media landscape and provide an even more dynamic platform for creators, businesses, and communities globally.

This enhancement underscores Yalla TV’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality content while fostering opportunities for emerging talent and businesses. The upgrade positions Yalla TV as a powerhouse in global media, with expanded offerings to help clients tell their stories in new, innovative ways.

Yalla TV’s unique blend of opulence, culture, and modernity has made it a distinguished platform within the luxury lifestyle sector. With a focus on Dubai as a global luxury destination, Yalla TV connects with a sophisticated audience that seeks both inspiration and entertainment. As the network continues to grow, it serves as a platform for emerging talent, fostering a diverse range of voices and creative expression.

As part of this exciting transformation, Yalla TV is launching its inaugural Internship & Mentorship Program, designed for media, mass communication, and events students from across the UAE. This one-of-a-kind program offers students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience within Yalla TV’s world-class facilities, work on live projects, and receive mentorship from industry experts.

The internship program will run for three months, providing students with invaluable insights into the media production process, content creation, and broadcasting. This is a fantastic opportunity for students eager to gain practical experience and learn from professionals at the forefront of the media industry. The program will also allow participants to network with key players in the media, lifestyle, and business sectors.

Barbie Nuki, Founder and CEO of Yalla TV, expressed her enthusiasm for the company’s growth and its internship initiative: "This transformation is a pivotal moment for Yalla TV. With enhanced facilities and expanded services, we aim to empower creators, businesses, and communities to tell their stories like never before. Our mission is to bridge borders, foster innovation, and create a global platform for local talent and businesses to shine."

She added, "Our new internship initiative reflects Yalla TV’s belief in empowering young talent. By collaborating with educational institutions, we aim to give students a platform to innovate, learn, and build their future in the media industry."

As Yalla TV continues to evolve, its focus remains on providing comprehensive media solutions. From content creation and social media marketing to event coverage and podcasting, Yalla TV is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for creative and commercial success. With the recent upgrades to its production studios, Yalla TV is well-equipped to support large-scale projects and ensure the highest quality content for a global audience.

By offering practical, hands-on learning experiences and fostering collaboration with the next generation of media professionals, Yalla TV is creating a pipeline of talent poised to shape the future of the media industry. Through this initiative, Yalla TV not only invests in the future of media but also plays a key role in the cultural exchange between the UAE and the rest of the world.

How to Apply:

UAE-based students interested in joining Yalla TV’s Internship & Mentorship Program can apply online at www.yallatv.ae . The program is open to students studying in the fields of media, mass communication, and events, and aims to support a diverse and dynamic group of interns.

About Yalla TV:

Yalla TV is a globally recognized luxury lifestyle-focused media house, committed to celebrating Arab talent and offering content that resonates with diverse audiences. Based in Dubai, Yalla TV plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of media and entertainment by providing a platform for innovative storytelling, luxury content, and global business promotion. For more information, visit www.yallatv.ae

https://www.instagram.com/yallatv_/ https://www.youtube.com/@YallaTVofficial