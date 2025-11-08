Saifi Ismail: “The opening of our regional office in Riyadh marks a strategic milestone in Yalla Group’s expansion plans in the Saudi market.”

Beijing: Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced a strategic expansion plan in Saudi Arabia where it will soon open a new regional headquarters in Riyadh after obtaining all the required commercial licenses.

The new headquarters was announced during a meeting held in Beijing, China, bringing together Yalla Group’s leadership and His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation and the Arab Esports Federation. The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Alharbi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the People’s Republic of China.

The new headquarters is set to open in the first half of 2026 at Riyadh’s Roshn Front. It comes as part of Yalla Group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its footprint and harness the tremendous potential of Saudi Arabia’s flourishing digital and entertainment ecosystem.

The regional head office will serve as a central hub for managing Yalla Group’s operations and partnerships within Saudi Arabia and beyond. It will enable the company to forge closer ties with local stakeholders, develop localized gaming content, and foster collaboration with other players across the Kingdom’s rapidly growing entertainment ecosystem.

Furthermore, Yalla’s new headquarters will facilitate better market insights, allowing Yalla Group to tailor its existing platforms and introduce new, innovative services that address the unique needs of Saudi users. In addition to tapping into the Saudi market, the regional headquarters is set to create new employment opportunities and nurture local talent.

With a deep understanding of local culture and consumer preferences, the company has successfully introduced products that resonate with users across different segments, underscoring its position as a leading digital partner in the region. The Saudi market is of strategic significance to the Group, supported by its advanced digital infrastructure and a rapidly growing population of tech-savvy youth who are keen to embrace modern technologies and build vibrant, interactive communities through advanced digital channels.

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) and the Arab Esports Federation, said Saudi Arabia is rapidly consolidating its position as a global hub for gaming and digital innovation. Welcoming the expansion plan, Prince Faisal added that Yalla Group’s decision to base its regional head office in Riyadh underscores international confidence in the Kingdom’s expanding digital economy and its robust ecosystem for creative industries.

He noted that the move will broaden the Kingdom’s gaming landscape, create new pathways for Saudi talent, and accelerate progress toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a regional leader in digital entertainment and technology.

Dynamic digital landscape

Meanwhile, Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, said:

“The opening of our new headquarters in Riyadh marks a strategic milestone in Yalla Group’s expansion plans in the Saudi market. It demonstrates our commitment to contributing to the development of the Kingdom’s advanced digital landscape. Our new office will serve as the core from which we will manage our operations across Saudi Arabia, enabling us to forge stronger partnerships and drive growth within an integrated technology ecosystem that fosters innovation.

We aim to work closely with Saudi talent and stakeholders to develop and refine our offerings, ensuring they are in line with the aspirations of local users. Yalla Group is set to not only expand its market presence but also to be an active part of the Kingdom's vision for a flourishing digital economy. We are committed to introducing innovative solutions that will not only entertain but also create meaningful connections and vibrant communities in the digital space,” Ismail added.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenues in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users, WeMuslim, a product that supports Arabic users in observing their customs, and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.