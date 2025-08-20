XS.com, the leading FinTech and financial services provider, today announced that it has been granted a license from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone for XS.com, granting the global multi-asset broker a licensed entity in Mauritius, which underscores its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance and exceptional service since its establishment in Australia in 2010.

The new license will enhance XS.com’s ability to serve its growing global client base, aligning with the broker’s strategic vision for international expansion.

The addition of the Mauritius license increases the number of jurisdictions where XS.com operates under strict regulatory oversight. These jurisdictions include the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA), the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA) in Malaysia, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) in Kuwait.

Mohamad Ibrahim, the Group Chief Executive Officer at XS.com, commented:

"We are excited about securing a new license from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, as we continue to grow and enhance our offerings in the financial trading space. This new license not only solidifies our presence in the financial services industry, but also aligns with our core principles of prioritizing regulatory compliance and delivering exceptional service.”

Mauritius’ Financial Services Commission (FSC) is a financial services regulator responsible for overseeing all facets of the financial services industry Established in 2001, its mission is to license, regulate, monitor, and oversee corporate activity across multiple sectors in compliance with local legislation. According to the regulator, Mauritius is committed to fostering the country’s long-term growth as a strong and competitive financial services center, with the ultimate goal of becoming a global financial hub.

This department’s objectives include preventing and detecting crime and malpractice to protect investors in non-bank financial products, as well as maintaining the integrity and stability of Mauritius’ banking system.

Recently, XS.com launched its brand in Kuwait with the opening of its first office in Kuwait City through its newly licensed entity, XS Online.

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

