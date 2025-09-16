Dubai, UAE – xNDigitize, a fast-growing creative consultancy founded in 2022, is breaking the mold of marketing, especially in the B2B space by bringing personality, creativity, and a human touch to industries that have long relied on traditional approaches. Guided by the belief that doing something different is the only way to achieve different results, the consultancy has, in just two years, expanded from local projects in the UAE to managing global clients across the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Singapore, becoming a trusted partner for some of the world’s most established brands and trade shows.

Founded by Naomi DSouza, whose unique background spans engineering, Fortune 500 consulting, and social media influencing, xNDigitize was created to bridge a gap in the market offering results oriented, design-thinking-led solutions that help both B2B and B2C companies break free from cookie-cutter corporate communication and embrace more creative, human-centric strategies.

“Corporates don't have to be boring. We bring a new-gen energy by adding a pinch of soul to brands, making trade shows engaging, and turning even the most complex industries into stories people actually connect with.” says Naomi, Founder of xNDigitize.

From Virtual Studio to Global Reach

Unlike traditional agencies that outsource key services, xNDigitize operates as a virtual studio with in-house capabilities for motion graphics, 3D modeling, CGI, and creative production. Alongside these, the team also offers content creation, social media management, photography, and videography, giving clients end-to-end creative solutions under one roof. This agility allows xNDigitize to deliver tailor-made strategies that combine storytelling, digital expertise, and experiential content, creating borderless solutions for corporates and businesses alike. The consultancy is not limited to specific industries, working instead across a diverse spectrum including real estate, AI, education, beauty, F&B, hotel & hospitality, healthcare, cybersecurity, oil & gas, and interiors.

In its first year, the consultancy began by working with local brands, delivering creative, human-centered solutions across marketing and communications. Around the same time, xNDigitize also entered the competitive trade show marketing space, producing fresh, engaging content for events, exhibitors, and stakeholders. Today, the consultancy works across a range of clients, from local brands to global events, helping them reach audiences in new, dynamic ways.

A Gen Z–Powered, Human-Centric Approach

For xNDigitize, the secret is talent who speak fluent social and know how to make it resonate. Their unique perspectives stem from diverse backgrounds in fields such as computer science, oil & gas, and philosophy, proving that you don’t learn social media, you live it. This diversity, combined with a culture of trust, open feedback, and flat hierarchy, empowers them to experiment freely and deliver bold, innovative solutions.

This people-first approach extends to clients as well. Human-centric content is at the heart of xNDigitize’s work, and the consultancy was among the first to create such content for trade shows, focusing on trends, the in-house teams behind the events, and authentic stakeholder stories. From behind-the-scenes interviews to engaging, relatable coverage, xNDigitize delivers content that merges the essence of consumer culture with the sharpness of corporate strategy.

“You cannot rewrite the future with yesterday’s script; by embracing this mindset, our company continues to earn respect and trust across the industry.” Naomi adds.

Smart Creativity Over Gimmicks

While xNDigitize is known for high-impact visual content including CGI & VFX, the consultancy advises clients strategically, steering them away from trends that may not serve their goals. The focus is on meaningful engagement, not just flashy content.

About xNDigitize:

Launched in May 2022, xNDigitize is a creative consultancy specializing in B2B and B2C marketing across industries with a human touch. From social media strategy and content creation to trade show coverage and immersive digital experiences, xNDigitize partners with global brands to make corporate communication fun, relatable, and impactful.