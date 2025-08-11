Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Xebia, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, cloud and software engineering, today announced a landmark partnership with Alef Education, a leading AI-powered learning solutions provider based in Abu Dhabi. Under this collaboration Xebia will lead the complete cloud migration of Alef’s digital ecosystem, including applications, infrastructure, and data, to Microsoft Azure.

Following an exhaustive multi-stage evaluation process, Alef Education selected Xebia for its deep cloud expertise, proven track record on the Azure platform, and ability to translate complex business needs into scalable, secure, and future-ready technology solutions. The engagement was shaped through a series of collaborative workshops, technical reviews, and deep architectural dives with Alef’s leadership and Microsoft experts.

Xebia’s solution architects, together with Microsoft specialists, have designed a robust and agile migration blueprint tailored to Alef’s long-term digital goals ensuring business continuity, operational scalability, and AI-readiness. The project, set to kick off in July 2025, marks a significant milestone in Alef’s cloud-first journey and underscores its commitment to innovation and digital excellence.

“We’re honored to be chosen by Alef Education as their trusted cloud transformation partner,” said Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia. “Our shared vision is to reimagine education delivery through cutting-edge cloud technology. This partnership not only strengthens our leadership in the region but also showcases the power of strategic collaboration across Microsoft, Xebia, and forward-looking organizations like Alef.”

The decision reaffirms Xebia’s position as a trusted technology partner with unmatched flexibility, technical depth, and a consultative approach. It also highlights Xebia’s commitment to delivering business value through end-to-end digital transformation, aligned with the evolving demands of the education sector.

About Xebia

Xebia is a leading digital transformation consultancy, providing innovative IT solutions and training. Xebia unites cloud and data modernization, AI, software craftsmanship, and intelligent automation to help companies create digital products and platforms that dramatically elevate the value they deliver while fundamentally reshaping how they deliver it. With 5,500+ professionals in 16 countries around the globe, Xebia ensures they are always where their clients need them to be.