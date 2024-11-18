Mekkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of a new property, Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah, expanding its portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s key city. This new property will add to Wyndham’s growing presence in Mekkah and will be the brand’s third property in the Holy City, furthering its mission to offer accessible and welcoming hospitality in key locations.

Revealed at the recent CityScape Global event in Riyadh, KSA, the Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah will be situated in the prominent Ma’abada neighborhood along Al-Masjid Al-Haram Street, a short two kilometers from the Masjid Al Haram, Islam’s holiest site. This strategic location will allow guests easy access to the Holy Mosque, making it an ideal choice for religious travellers.

Expected to open by January 2026, the 4-star property will feature 347 well-appointed guest rooms created according to Ramada’s new design guidelines. Dining options will include an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, and a lobby café, providing guests with a range of culinary experiences. The hotel will also offer modern accommodations for travellers seeking comfort, convenience, and contemporary amenities.

“Our expansion in Mekkah with the signing of Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah reflects Wyndham’s commitment to catering to the needs of travellers in the Holy City. This new hotel underscores our aim to enhance the midscale segment in the region, providing quality stays that balance comfort and accessibility.”

- Panos Loupasis, Market Managing Director for Türkiye, Middle East & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“The addition of Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah marks a significant expansion of Wyndham’s presence in the Holy City of Mekkah. Developed in partnership with Al Mutmayzah Brothers Maintenance and Cleaning Co., this new hotel underscores our commitment to growth in key markets across Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, we aim to provide travelers with more options for quality and comfort in one of the world’s most revered destinations. As we continue to expand our footprint, we remain dedicated to enhancing our guest offerings and ensuring memorable experiences for visitors to Mekkah.”

- Mohamad Haj Hassan, Country Director for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

“We are proud to collaborate with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on this exciting addition to Mekkah’s hospitality landscape. Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah will bring an exceptional level of service and convenience to the city, and we look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to experience it.”

- Walid Abou Sabaa, Director, Al Mutmayzah Brothers Maintenance and Cleaning Co.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is pleased to partner with Al Mutmayzah Brothers Maintenance and Cleaning Co. for the signing of this property, a respected operator in the hospitality industry who also manages other Wyndham properties in Mekkah.



Once open, Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah is expected to create approximately 200 jobs, contributing to the local economy and supporting the Kingdom’s goals for tourism development. This signing aligns with Wyndham’s ongoing growth strategy in Saudi Arabia, where it currently operates 14 hotels and continues to expand across the Kingdom to meet increasing demand.

