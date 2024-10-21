Dubai, UAE: World Energy Day is observed on 22 October each year. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the initiative that was adopted by 54 countries, representatives from the UN, the Arab League and the African Union, at the World Energy Forum 2012 in Dubai.

World Energy Day aims to provide safe and sustainable energy for all by identifying the need to develop national policies that embody the global energy perspective. It also seeks to set policies related to the implementation and development of mechanisms and frameworks for exchanging expertise on a global level. World Energy Day also helps raise awareness about preserving natural resources and protecting the environment by highlighting the sustainability of energy and water, reducing the carbon footprint, promoting the use of renewable energy and supporting the transition towards a green economy.

Clean energy in the UAE

Diversifying energy sources, increasing the share of clean and renewable energy, and encouraging investments in related sectors are among the UAE’s top national prioritises. The country has launched several energy strategies, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy and invest AED 150 to AED 200 billion by 2030 to meet the country’s rising demand for energy as a result of a rapidly growing economy.

A call for collective action

“Energy plays a key role in achieving sustainable development, but it is essential to find the right balance between economic growth and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to the vision of the wise leadership, the UAE successfully achieved this balance and now is one of the leading countries globally in the transition to renewable and clean energy, with a commitment to reaching net zero by 2050. World Energy Day serves as a call for collective action and co-operation between nations to support the efforts to expand the use of clean and renewable energy, innovate smart mechanisms and solutions that enhance efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions from the energy sector. It also highlights the importance of advancing clean energy technologies, including green hydrogen, to accelerate the shift towards a more sustainable future,” said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Celebrating the UAE’s achievements

HE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the importance of sustainability in the energy sector and the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the transition to clean energy sources. He said: “The UAE takes confident steps to achieve its clean energy targets, guided by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 that has set a target of tripling renewables capacity by 2030. Today, we have six gigawatts of renewables and 5.6 GW of nuclear energy. That makes our grid one of the cleanest worldwide. World Energy Day is a valuable opportunity to celebrate our achievements in shifting to sustainable, clean energy. Reflecting its commitment to offering sustainable, environment-friendly solutions, the UAE has become a global leader in adopting cutting-edge clean energy technologies, having diversified its energy sources through massive investments in solar and nuclear energy. The UAE’s approach is based on striking the right balance between economic growth and environmental protection through reducing dependence on fossil fuels and increasing the deployment of clean energy. Mega national ventures, such as the Barakah nuclear plant and the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Complex, make the UAE a leading global model for a robust energy transition.”

Alignment with the vision of the wise leadership

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said “on World Energy Day 2024, we reaffirm out steadfast alignment with the vision of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai”.

“Their foresight anticipates the future and keeps pace with the global transformation in the energy sector by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy and ensuring energy security. These are the pillars that form the foundation of the UAE’s future. Central to this is our commitment to increasing the share of clean energy within the national energy mix, underscored by transformative initiatives like the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. These initiatives reflect our dedication to achieving 100% clean energy capacity by 2050. World Energy Day is an opportunity to spotlight the critical role of research, development and innovation in the energy sector. By driving efficiency, improving productivity and pioneering sustainable solutions, we can reduce carbon emissions, safeguard the environment and ensure long-term economic growth and global competitiveness,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA is leading the global transition toward renewable energy through groundbreaking projects that reinforce the UAE’s position as a leader in climate action. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar facility using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, is a testament to this ambition, with a planned capacity exceeding 5,000 megawatts by 2030. Equally significant are projects like the region’s first Green Hydrogen initiative and the 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta. These pioneering efforts are not just milestones but critical components in realising the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 vision," Al Tayer added.

Shaping a sustainable future

HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: “On World Energy Day, we recognise the pivotal role energy plays in shaping a sustainable future. It’s our responsibility to innovate and invest in cleaner, more efficient energy solutions to preserve the environment for future generations.”

Enhancing energy efficiency

HE Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), stated that World Energy Day holds great significance and highlights the importance of taking serious and constructive steps to preserve the environment and support the transition towards energy-efficiency worldwide. He pointed out that the UAE, under the guidance of its visionary leadership, places great emphasis on diversifying energy sources to achieve a sustainable balance between development and the environment, preserving the rights of future generations. Empower is committed to increasing energy efficiency and promoting environmentally friendly district cooling systems. The company continues to invest in research and development, and all aspects related to energy efficiency, which make up the backbone of district cooling operations. Empower spares no effort in innovating and employing advanced technologies that enhance its production, distribution and consumption processes, which has enabled it to achieve savings in electricity and actively contribute to supporting the national strategy for energy conservation and laying the foundations for the transition to a green economy.”

Realising the UAE’s vision on energy security

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), said World Energy Day accentuates the escalating significance of energy efficiency and the imperative for institutions and communities to collaborate towards a more sustainable energy future.

“At Etihad Water and Electricity, we are at the forefront of integrating transformative technologies that enhance energy efficiency and contribute to the UAE’s pledge to achieve Net Zero by 2050. Our Distributed Solar System initiative, launched in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in September, is a testament to our commitment. By capitalising on the UAE's abundant solar resources, we are significantly increasing the share of clean energy through innovative rooftop photovoltaic systems, thereby reducing reliance on traditional energy sources and promoting environmental sustainability. As we advance in our journey, we are committed to operating with all our capabilities and collaborating with our strategic partners from various sectors to realise the UAE’s vision on energy security, which supports building a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow, and fostering the most efficient and active economy in the world," said Al Ali.

Advancing the clean energy sector

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said Masdar plays a prominent role in advancing the clean energy sector and solidifying the UAE’s global leadership in sustainability, in line with the leadership’s vision to diversify the economy and promote renewable energy solutions.

“Masdar is accelerating the green transition by providing clean energy solutions that support the goals of the historic UAE Consensus to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030. On World Energy Day, we reaffirm our commitment to achieving the goals set by our leadership to increase renewable energy within the energy mix, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. We will continue our pioneering journey in expanding clean energy solutions to ensure the necessary energy supply supports sustainable economic growth, accelerates an orderly and just energy transition, and addresses climate challenges. Masdar will continue advancing and implementing our innovative approach to clean energy and green hydrogen, pursuing our goal of reaching 100 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and promoting economic diversification to ensure a sustainable future for the UAE and the world,” said Al Ramahi.