Dubai, UAE: Wooqer, a leading California-headquartered App for Ops focusing on frontline operations and task management, has announced the opening of its new Middle East and Africa (MEA) office in Dubai.

The strategic move to establish a presence in Dubai is driven by Wooqer's long standing reputation and success in the region, working with major retailers, quick service restaurants, and various other organizations. The appointment of Ram Prasath as the Business Head for the Middle East and Africa region marks a new chapter in Wooqer's journey to empower the thriving MEA market.

"Our expansion into Dubai is a testament to our commitment to supporting the region's hyper-growth companies," said Vishal Purohit, CEO of Wooqer. "With our new office and leadership under Ram Prasath, we envision empowering retailers, F&B, and technology leaders to transform the way of working."

Key aspects of Wooqer's expansion include driving digitization by transforming traditional ways of working, tailored to the unique needs of Middle Eastern businesses. The company focuses on operational efficiency by empowering companies with OneApp and tools that streamline tasks and improve workflow. Wooqer also enhances customer experience by enabling businesses to elevate their customer service standards through innovative solutions. Additionally, Wooqer boosts employee engagement by improving satisfaction and productivity through effective task management.

"We are excited beyond measure for this entire region and see a huge potential for our play across verticals in enabling roots-up agility. With Vision 2030 in Saudi and Vision 2031 in UAE, businesses are undergoing digital transformation. We are delighted to partner with them in this journey," said Ram Prasath, Business Head-MEA at Wooqer.

About Wooqer:

Wooqer is your One App for All Store Ops, leveraged by businesses to set expectations, share guidelines, measure compliance, and hold teams accountable. Wooqer helps you create the most consistent experience for customers in-store. Wooqer's real-time, mobile-first app and creator tools are purpose-built to empower retail leaders to digitize frontline operations, compliance, audits, data collection, and team communications with intuitive reports, enabling faster decisions and visibility.

Media Contact:

Parth Shrivastava | parth.shrivastava@wooqer.com | +91-9640853560