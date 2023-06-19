Budapest, Hungary: Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline and the Middle East’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, has officially inaugurated two new routes connecting Italy and Egypt on 15 June. The airline will be flying from both Milan and Rome to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo. Wizz Air has also announced exciting new routes from Budapest to Sphinx International Airport and from Milan to Hurghada, offering travel lovers from Egypt, Italy and Hungary the opportunity to explore some of the most sought after destinations in the world.

Wizz Air is currently operating 22 routes to Egypt and the new routes will provide affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in Egypt, Italy and Hungary. Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ app with fares starting as low as EUR 49.99*

Robert Carey, President at Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to be launching new routes from Hungary and Italy to Egypt, offering travellers the opportunity to explore destinations which are steeped in culture, history and world-class attractions. These routes are part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the aviation industry’s sustainable growth in both Europe and the Middle East. The launch also supports Egypt’s Vision 2030, which is focused on driving economic growth, and we are proud to be contributing to the nation’s long-term goals. We look forward to welcoming people on board as they make the most of our ultra-low fare services to incredibly exciting destinations.”

Milan is the fashion capital with breathtaking architecture, and exquisite cuisine. From the awe-inspiring beauty of the Duomo di Milano and the historic grandeur of La Scala to the high-end shopping in the Quadrilatero della Moda and the artistic treasures in Brera, Milan offers an unforgettable journey through elegance and style.

Rome is one of the world’s most romantic, historic and charismatic cities, and is exhilarating for any tourist with an astonishing artistic heritage. The city’s centre is on the UNESCO World Heritage List and the Eternal City has over 900 churches and 3,000 years of ad-hoc urban development to explore with an exciting mix of countless ruins, art, basilicas, piazzas and statues. Unmissable sights include St Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel and the Colosseum.

Budapest is a magical city that seamlessly blends history and vibrant culture. From the stunning architecture of the Hungarian Parliament and the iconic Chain Bridge to the relaxing thermal baths and the lively ruin bars, Budapest offers a captivating experience at every turn. With Wizz Air's new route, discovering the charms of this Eastern European gem has never been easier.

Cairo is a historic center for culture, art, music and cinema. It is the capital of Egypt, and the largest metropolitan area in Africa, the Middle East and the Arab world. The city became known as “the city of a thousand minarets” due to the numerous mosques, castles, and churches located within it. It is also home to the world’s second-oldest institution of higher learning Al-Azhar University. Travellers can visit the Egyptian Museum, which houses many artifacts and monuments dating back to the 26th dynasty. Cairo has a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts. Nearby, Giza is the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx.

Hurghada opens up a gateway to the stunning Red Sea coast. With its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs, Hurghada is a paradise for beach lovers and water enthusiasts. Relax, soak up the sun, and create unforgettable memories in this idyllic resort town.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

