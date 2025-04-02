Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has inaugurated new routes to Varna, Bulgaria, and Bucharest Băneasa Airport, strengthening its Eastern European network and commitment to accessible, affordable, and reliable travel. In addition to the exciting news, the national airline has launched a two-day promotion*, offering up to 20% off selected ticket fares starting today, exclusively for WIZZ Discount Club members, and available to all customers starting Tuesday 1 April.

These exciting new routes offer smart travellers convenient, direct access to two culturally rich cities at unbeatable prices. Flights to Varna operate three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday), and flights to Bucharest Băneasa operate four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in Arabic.

The launch of the new route to Varna marks a significant milestone in the region's aviation industry, as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the only carrier operating this route between the UAE and Bulgaria. Connecting these two major cities opens new opportunities for passengers, offering an affordable and reliable service.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud to expand our ever-growing network with Varna and Bucharest Băneasa, two vibrant European cities offering a unique mix of culture, history and adventure. These routes provide travellers with greater choice, unbeatable value and more opportunities to explore both familiar and undiscovered destinations. Our new route to Varna provides a new travel option for the region, allowing passengers to visit destinations they have never been to before and making commuting easier than ever. In addition to the exciting news, we are offering up to a 20% discount today on selected flights for WIZZ Discount Members, and for all passengers starting tomorrow. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to deliver on its promise to make travel more affordable and accessible, and we look forward to welcoming even more passengers on board as we connect the UAE to exciting new corners of the world.”

Dr. Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD, said: “We have been working for years to reconnect the Gulf Region and we are very happy Wizz Air takes this step and offer flights from Abu Dhabi. It is a big opportunity for the whole Black Sea Region in Bulgaria, both for its connectivity and the tourism!”

Known as the "Pearl of the Black Sea," Varna is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and adventure. Varna boasts golden sandy beaches, warm seawater, and Bulgaria’s largest Roman baths complex, making it an ideal destination for sun-seekers. The city is rich in history, with ancient remnants and fascinating museums that tell the story of its prehistoric past. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, from strolling through the beautiful seaside park to exploring nearby summer resorts.

Bucharest Băneasa, Wizz Air’s new gateway to Romania’s capital, is centrally located and offers easy access to the city’s iconic architecture, rich culture and unmissable attractions. The move from Henri Coandă International Airport to Băneasa significantly reduces travel time to downtown Bucharest, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

As a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable tourism growth, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to offer ultra-low-fare travel to an expanding network of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Beirut (Lebanon), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Gabala (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), Varna (Bulgaria), and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details:

Route Operating days Starting from Fares from** Abu Dhabi – Varna Monday, Wednesday, Friday 31 March 2025 AED 289 Abu Dhabi – Bucharest Băneasa Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 30 March 2025 AED 209

This promotion applies on 31 March 2025 from 00.00 till 31 March 2025 23.59 CET for only WIZZ Discount Club members, on 1 April 2025 from 00.00 till 1 April 2025 23.59 CET(“Promotional period”).The up to 20% discount applies to selected fares, excluding the administration fee. The up to 20% discount applies only on selected flights to/from Abu Dhabi International Airport available on https://wizzair.com and on the WIZZ mobile app during the Promotional period. Travel period is limited, from 28 April 2025 till 15 June 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings.

One-way price, including administration fee. Includes one small carry-on bag (40x30x20cm). Additional fees apply for trolley bags and checked baggage. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Limited seats available. Terms and conditions apply.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 230 –Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024.Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.