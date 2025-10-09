Course explored geothermal innovation, floating solar, and community-led solutions for sustainable growth.

Fourteen WiSER Pioneers and Indonesian professionals, engaged in immersive site visits and policy dialogues

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Women in Sustainability, Environment, and Renewable Energy (WiSER) – the global platform founded by Masdar and the Zayed Sustainability Prize – has successfully concluded its 2025 WiSER Cares program in Indonesia.

Entitled “Advancing the Energy Transformation through Policy, Innovation and Community Action,” the five-day field-based course was held across Jakarta and Garut, immersing participants in Indonesia’s sustainability landscape. The program combined high-level policy discussions with hands-on community engagement to explore how inclusive and locally driven solutions are shaping a just energy future.

Over the course of the week, nine WiSER Pioneers and five Indonesian professionals gained firsthand insights into the nation’s clean energy journey. Sessions included Indonesia’s national energy roadmap, financing mechanisms for the energy transformation, and the role of state-owned enterprises in driving transformation. Participants also visited landmark renewable energy projects such as the Kamojang Geothermal Power Plant and the Cirata Floating Solar Project – Southeast Asia’s largest floating solar facility.

Community engagement formed a core pillar of the program, with participants collaborating with Geothermal Coffee Producer. Through structured group activities, GCP (Geothermal Coffee Producer) co-created practical solutions to support sustainable farming, business model innovation, and community branding, empowering local women with new tools for growth and resilience.

Dr Lamya Nawaf Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar and WiSER Program Director, said: “Bringing WiSER Cares to Indonesia allowed our participants to see the clean-energy transformation up close and work alongside local women driving it forward. The experience gave them practical learning they can carry into their own careers and communities, reinforcing the value of connecting knowledge with real-world application. We’re proud to equip emerging women leaders with the insight and networks to champion innovative and inclusive solutions worldwide.”

The course was delivered in collaboration with key partners across Indonesia’s energy and sustainability landscape, including Energy Academy Indonesia (ECADIN), Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk, Indonesia Business Council for Sustainable Development (IBCSD), PLN (Perusahaan Listrik Negara), PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Masdar Solar Energi (PMSE), Kopi Canaya Geothermal Cooperative, and technical experts from the Kamojang Geothermal Power Plant and Cirata Floating Solar Project. These organizations played a central role in offering both policy-level perspectives and on-the-ground demonstrations of clean energy innovation.

Candra Sri Sutama, Chief Operating Officer, Energy Academy Indonesia (ECADIN), said: “ECADIN is honored to partner with WiSER to deliver the 2025 WiSER Cares program that gives women leaders from across the globe the opportunity to engage directly with the realities of the energy transition. By engaging with experts and supporting field-based experiences, we hope to inspire solutions that are not only innovative, but also inclusive and grounded in community needs.”

WiSER Cares builds on the program’s three core pillars of education, engagement and empowerment, by offering courses that strengthen leadership cultural exchange, and hands-on sustainability experience. Each year, the program connects Pioneers with communities at the frontlines of climate and energy challenges, creating transformative learning opportunities aimed at accelerating the clean energy transformation.

Salamah Alhajeri, a senior engineer and 2025 WiSER Pioneer, said: “I am honored to have completed the WiSER Cares Program in Jakarta. It was a meaningful journey that brought together women, youth, experts and leaders from the UAE and Indonesia to exchange knowledge on sustainability, policy, technology, finance and community engagement.

“Working alongside a talented and diverse team, I contributed to developing innovative models that support social enterprises and empower local communities. This experience was a powerful reminder of the value of teamwork, knowledge-sharing and collective action in addressing global challenges.”

WiSER is a global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change through year-long initiatives in thought leadership, personal and professional development and community engagement. WiSER is born of the UAE leadership’s longstanding and continuing commitment to the role of women; a commitment traced directly back to the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Aligned to the UAE’s broader vision of driving inclusive action and promoting gender equity, the platform champions women’s leadership in critical sectors such as renewable energy, the environment and sustainable development.

First launched in 2018, WiSER Pioneers is a year-long program hosted annually that offers women from across the world, aged 25 to 35, access to bespoke educational workshops and global networking opportunities to inspire sustainability leadership.

