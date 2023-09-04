UAE-Dubai: Idealz just launched yet another remarkable campaign and it’s one that can make you a homeowner in Dubai for only 40 dirhams. The "Win an Apartment in Dubai" campaign is an extraordinary opportunity that opens doors for participants to secure ownership of a luxurious apartment in one of the world's most sought-after locations.

The campaign not only offers the chance to live in a self-owned apartment but also presents a great investment prospect. In a time of high rental rates, the apartment stands as a potentially profitable income stream, further enriching the winner's financial portfolio.

Individuals from anywhere in the world can enter the draw to win this deluxe apartment by simply buying an AED40 ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card on the Idealz app or www.idealz.com. Moreover, the customers’ shopping experience is elevated through their ability to redeem the shopping card to purchase premium clothing and accessories from the ‘idealzbasics’ store.

Speaking of the campaign, Jad Toubayly, Founder & CEO of Idealz, said: "As a platform that constantly redefines online shopping, we are thrilled to present our fifth 'Win an Apartment in Dubai' campaign. This is more than just a chance to own a remarkable property; it's a gateway to aspirations fulfilled. We welcome everyone to seize this exceptional opportunity and be part of a truly transformative journey.”

The buzz surrounding the ‘Win an Apartment in Dubai’ campaign is already sweeping across the UAE, captivating individuals aspiring to embrace an elite lifestyle as did Indian expat Shafeek Shafi, a previous lucky winner of an Apartment from Idealz. He said: “The moment Idealz informed me about winning the apartment, I was extremely overwhelmed and excited. Right after the win, I made the decision to sell, resulting in a substantial influx of cash. Fast forward one year, I’ve utilized a part of the money to invest in the company I am employed with, which has allowed me to double my income. Moreover, I seized the opportunity to purchase a piece of land back home in India using the remaining money.

I am deeply grateful to Idealz for its pivotal role in shaping my life both in the UAE and in my home country. With gratitude in my heart, I eagerly continue to participate in their campaigns, fueled with the hope to win again.”

The campaign will culminate with a live draw held during the Dubai Home Festival conducted by a representative from the Department of Dubai Economy & Tourism. The draw will be broadcast live on the Idealz mobile application and YouTube channel, adding an extra layer of anticipation and engagement to this thrilling campaign.

For more details on the campaign please download the Idealz app or visit www.idealz.com.

