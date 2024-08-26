Bahrain continues to dazzle UAE visitors with a fresh collection of luxurious hotels, captivating experiences, and exceptional dining venues. With an influx of new upscale accommodations, enticing culinary offerings, and top-tier attractions, these recent additions elevate the island’s already vibrant scene, promising visitors a journey full of unforgettable moments and extraordinary discoveries.

Bahrain is an archipelago surrounded by shallow, crystal-clear waters, comprising 33 islands. Bursting with culture, history, art, vibrant natural scenery, and delicious food, the kingdom invites visitors to experience the endless possibilities of island life.

NEW HOTELS

A host of new hotels are set to open, offering visitors even more choices of stunning, luxurious accommodation options. Some of the most recent and forthcoming openings include:

Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour – Opened in January 2024 Conrad Hotels and Resorts have expanded their offer by launching their first property in Bahrain. Located on the waterfront, this 30-story property features 98 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool with a panoramic view of the city, and the globally acclaimed restaurant SushiSamba. https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/bahfhci-conrad-bahrain-financial-harbour/

Hawar Resort by Mantis – Opening Q4 2024 Mantis will debut in Bahrain with Hawar Resort by Mantis, a luxury resort located on the west coast of Hawar Island. Recognised by UNESCO for its natural history, this environmentally focused project aims to transform the island into an eco-tourism hub, showcasing local wildlife including sand gazelles, vibrant coral reefs, and endangered dugongs. The resort will feature 102 luxury accommodations, five distinctive dining venues, and extensive sports and leisure facilities. https://www.mantiscollection.com/

Avani and Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resorts – Opening in 2024 Minor Hotels has announced its strategic entrance into Bahrain with the upcoming debut of its Avani and Tivoli brands. Scheduled to open in 2024, both resorts will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use masterplan owned by Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat. Bilaj Al Jazayer is located on the south-west coast of Bahrain and encompasses 1.3 million square meters of land with a three-kilometre beachfront. The new development will offer resorts, residential villas and apartments, culinary outlets, retail, offices, and entertainment. https://www.avanihotels.com/en/bilaj-al-jazayer

Kempinski Bahrain Harbour Hotel and Residences – Opening Q4 2025 Kempinski Bahrain Harbour is set to open in late 2025 in the heart of Bahrain Harbour, where Kempinski style and European elegance entwine in a contemporary setting that reflects the riches of the Arabian Gulf. The property will boast 74 guestrooms situated on the upper floors and an additional 186 Kempinski branded residences spread across the rest of the building, which is expected to open its doors by the end of 2025. Kempinski Bahrain Harbour Hotel and The Residences at Kempinski Bahrain Harbour, will be one of the highest towers in the Kingdom, offering elevated views across the marina and Manama skyline from floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies.

https://www.kempinski.com/en/press-room/bahrain-harbour-embraces-the-return-of-the-kempinski-hotel-and-residences-to-bahrain

Waterpark Resort at Al Areen Al Areen’s new Lost Paradise of Dilmun waterpark has quickly become a highlight of Bahrain’s hospitality scene. Set to open in 2024, will be a new waterpark resort offering 226 design-led rooms, 103 serviced apartments, and expansive villas with private pools. Located adjacent to the Lost Paradise of Dilmun waterpark and overlooking the bustling Uptown, this resort promises a unique blend of luxury and leisure, making it an essential part of Bahrain’s vibrant development. https://alareenholding.com/

NEW RESTAURANTS

Time Out Market – Opening Q4 2024 Time Out Market will debut in Bahrain later this year, spanning over 35,000 sq ft on the top floor of City Centre Bahrain. The culinary hotspot will house 11 diverse kitchens, two bars, an outdoor rooftop, and over 900 seats across two levels, serving as a hub for home-grown talents and artists. https://www.timeoutabudhabi.com/food-drink/time-out-market-bahrain

Solutions Leisure Group to Open Ula in Bahrain – late 2024 Solutions Leisure Group is set to introduce its renowned Ula concept to Bahrain by the end of 2024, in collaboration with Gulf Hotels Group. This Mediterranean-inspired pool and beach club will be situated at the Novotel Al Dana Resort Bahrain in Manama. Designed to blend the warmth of Mediterranean aesthetics with a Tulum-inspired ambiance, Ula will offer a seamless indoor-outdoor experience. Guests can look forward to a stunning beachfront infinity pool, alfresco dining, and a range of luxurious amenities including bungalows and poolside beds. This new venue promises to deliver an immersive social and culinary experience, extending the resort’s beachfront and creating a unique retreat in Bahrain. https://www.solutions-leisure.com/solutions-group-introduces-its-first-international-venture/

EVENTS

Calvin Harris Concert – October 25, 2024

Internationally renowned DJ and music producer Calvin Harris will take to the stage at Al Dana Amphitheatre on October 25th, 2024, bringing his exceptional talent and electrifying beats to Bahrain. This highly anticipated event promises an evening filled with excitement and world-class entertainment. https://calendar.bh/en/calvin-harris-concert

Bahrain International Airshow (13 November 2024) Returning this year, the Bahrain International Airshow will feature over 180 companies and 100 aircrafts on static display. The event will host seminars, conferences, and workshops covering market analysis and technological advancements in aviation. https://www.bahraininternationalairshow.com/

Celebrate Bahrain Season (1-31 December 2024) The Celebrate Bahrain Season, part of Bahrain’s National Day festivities, features a variety of activities including music concerts, live shows, games, carnivals, and fireworks displays. Hotels and shopping centers will offer special discounts and prizes. https://celebrate.bh/

For further information on Bahrain, please visit: https://bahrain.com/

-Ends-

For more information please contact:

Email: bahraintourismmena@four.agency

About Bahrain:

Bahrain – which means “Two Seas” in Arabic – is an archipelago made up of 33 islands on the southwestern coast of the Arabian Gulf. Despite its size, the small island nation packs a lot: from the world-famous Formula One racetrack to exciting museums, restaurants, souqs and water activities. Bursting with culture, history, art, vibrant natural scenery and delicious food, Bahrain invites visitors to experience the limitless possibilities of the Arabian Island life.

https://bahrain.com/