DUBAI, UAE: – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the expansion of its AWS Marketplace programme to the Gulf, creating new growth opportunities for IT channel partners and software vendors across the region while securing the role of the IT channel in the cloud marketplace economy.

Westcon-Comstor connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of partners including technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers.

The distributor announced earlier this year that it was expanding its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through an innovative agreement that provides channel partners with a simplified and streamlined route to transacting on AWS Marketplace, which is a digital catalogue that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Through the agreement, partners can purchase software products from Westcon-Comstor via private listings and then sell directly to their customers as part of a seamless, end-to-end process entirely within AWS Marketplace.

With Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme already live in Europe, it is now being rolled out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait initially, with the potential for expansion into other Gulf and Middle East markets in the future.

With a recent Forrester report finding that channel partners selling in AWS Marketplace can close deals up to 50% faster, with a 234% return on investment (ROI) driven by strong margins, partners in the four Gulf countries gain the ability to capitalise on new growth opportunities.

Launch vendors for the Gulf are Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point Software, F5 and Zscaler, meaning partners in the region can now leverage key elements of Westcon-Comstor’s cybersecurity and networking-focused technology portfolio to accelerate their AWS Marketplace growth.

“With end-users increasingly drawn to AWS Marketplace as a way of procuring software, we are proud to be leading the way in empowering our partners to sell where their customers want to buy,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Westcon-Comstor. “In building a bridge that allows our partners to serve their customers directly in AWS Marketplace, transacting products from the world’s leading software vendors, we’re unlocking new revenue opportunities and reinforcing the channel’s position in the cloud economy. We are delighted to bring this innovative programme to the Gulf region.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

