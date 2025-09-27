Eng. Sohair Koriem: We are pleased to sign this partnership with Retaj Group to operate and manage "Jeval Business Complex" as an integrated destination that reflects the growing developement in the New Administrative Capital Sheikh

Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani: We are proud to work in the New Administrative Capital as we believe that Egypt became a magnet destination for Arab and foreign investments

Wealth Holdin, announced signing a strategic partnership agreement with Retaj International Hotels and Hospitality, in the presence of Eng. Sohair Koriem, the company's Chairwoman, and Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, Retaj Group Chairman, in a step aiming to support real estate and tourism expansion in Egypt in the coming period.

Jeval Business Complex... the first collaboration agreement

This collaboration is considered the first milestone between both companies partnership in operating and managing "Jeval Business Complex" project, which is one of the most prominent projects in the New Administrative Capital, as it is distinguished by its strategic location in the heart of the Downtown area, covering an area of 3,600 square meters and known for its prominent architectural facade. It consists of 12 floors, including commercial, administrative, and hotel apartments. And Retaj Hotels & Hospitality will be responsible for the management of the branded apartments, commercial complex, and administrative components.

The project reflects an integrated approach that combines commercial, administrative, and branded apartments, offering a value added in investment opportunities and proper return on investment for owners, allowing a great asset value appreciation on the concern.

Integrated Egyptian and International Expertise

This partnership reflects the fusion of Egyptian real estate expertise with Retaj's global hotel vision, which enhances Egypt's position as a pivotal investment and tourism destination in the Middle East and Africa.

Wealth Holding's Vision and Strategy

Eng. Sohair Koriem expressed her respect and appreciation with the partnership, assuring that this step comes in response to the growing opportunities in the Egyptian market. She added that Jeval Business Complex project is not just an administrative and commercial project, but an integrated destination that reflects a new era of mixed use projects in the New Administrative Capital and opens new horizons for real estate and hotel investment in Egypt, to attract foreign investments in the touristic products.

She pointed that integration between real estate development and hotel hospitality services, represents a global trend, and Egypt has become one of the most prominent markets capable of accommodating this trend, due to Egypt's Vision 2030 and urban development plans.

She showed that the Egyptian real estate market is experiencing one of its most active periods despite global challenges, and this partnership will add exceptional value to Jeval project by integrating innovative hotel hospitality solutions that achieve sustainable investment returns for clients.

It should be noted that Wealth Holding's experience exceeds 23 years in real estate development, with a diverse portfolio of projects in local and international markets. Locally, the company has contributed to Garden Hills October, Al Safwa Hospital, the Olympic City on Al Sokhna Road, and the development of New Ismailia City through the construction of 53 residential buildings. Internationally, its landmark projects include Rixos Ras Al Khaimah Hotel, several hotel towers in Dubai, as well as Nur-Mubarak Educational University in Kazakhstan.

Retaj Global Vision

Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, said that Egypt became one of the most prominent regional destinations for real estate and tourism investment, and we are pleased that the Administrative Capital will be our major gateway, as it is a mega development icon that attracts Arab and foreign investments.

He assured that Retaj International considers the Egyptian market a cornerstone of the company’s future plans, esteeming Egypt’s great efforts in new infrastructure and giant national projects over the past 6 years in the country. He pointed out that Retaj Hotels & Hospitality will secure a new standard of hospitality for the Jeval Business Complex project.

Retaj's Future Expansion Strategy