Doha – First-year pre-medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) showcased their biology laboratory research findings on the antimicrobial effect of herbs, spices and other natural substances at the annual poster presentation event.

The event was the culmination of two semesters of research where the students were provided with a choice of four different species of bacteria, and were required to investigate the effect based on bacteria’s response, and determine the possible mechanism at play in these extracts that inhibits the growth of bacteria.

A total of 53 students, divided into groups of three, worked together to execute the research projects from beginning to end, demonstrating their ability to conduct and communicate science.

Altogether, 18 posters were presented, where the students reviewed literature, formulated a question and hypothesis, conducted experiments in the laboratory, and analyzed the data. The students then wrote a short synopsis of their findings and presented it in a poster manner to their fellow students and faculty.

Some of the posters will be showcased at the Doctors of the Future Conference, a gathering of educational leaders and future medical students that is scheduled to take place on April 11-12, 2025 and organized by WCM-Q.

Dr. Kuei-Chiu Chen, professor of biology, said: “We are committed to helping students master the essential skills of research. We focus on enabling them to critically evaluate scientific literature, conduct thorough statistical analyses on their data, draw insightful conclusions, and effectively communicate their findings.”

Reema Al-Emadi, Maryam Alghanem, and Khalid Al-Thani presented a poster on the inhibitory effect of Senna alexandrina (senna leaves), Euterpe oleracea (açaí fruit), and Lepidium sativum (cress seeds) on opportunistic pathogens — Serratia marcescens and Corynebacterium amycolatum.

Reema Al-Emadi said: “There is a growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and there is a need for natural and sustainable alternatives to synthetic antibiotics. While plant-based antimicrobials are well-studied, the knowledge to their effectiveness against Serratia marcescens and Corynebacterium amycolatum is limited. Therefore, our study aimed to research less investigated bacterial species to reveal antimicrobial properties of senna leaves, açaí fruit, and cress seeds, and to see their potential as natural antimicrobials to reduce reliance on synthetic antibiotics and combat resistant infections effectively.” The findings highlight the antimicrobial potential of plant-based compounds and their ability to target different bacterial structures.

Nour Alqubbaj, Maryam Sohail, and Dongeun Lee presented their poster, titled ‘The Antibacterial effects of Vitex agnus-castus paste on Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aures, Serratia marcescens (red strain), and Corynebacterium amycolatum.’

Maryam Sohail said: “We used Vitex agnus-castus (chaste tree) as an antimicrobial agent against Gram positive and Gram negative bacteria strains. Traditionally, the plant has been used in many cultures to treat pre-menstrual and post-menopausal symptoms. Our results showed that vitex has much potential in the pharmaceutical industry to combat antimicrobial resistance.”

Students Aiza Tanveer Hassan, Dounia Baroudi, and Hyeonjeong Oh presented a poster about their research investigating the antibacterial activity of lime, apple, and kiwi extracts on Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli. They chose to study the bacteria because they are found in the intestines, and the fruits are part of the daily diet of many households. The trio concluded that pH is not the only factor inhibiting the growth of bacteria — other components, like flavonoids, may also play a role.

Other student research projects investigated the antimicrobial effects of tarragon, ashwagandha, red pepper, coriander, mustard seeds, oregano, kumquat, cumin seeds, and oils found in eucalyptus and tea tree, among others.

WCM-Q student projects are educational assignments, and the findings should not be considered clinical trials or medical guidance on the effectiveness of various remedies.

​​​​​​About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

