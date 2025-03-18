Doha – Seventeen students from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) foundation and pre-medical programs participated in the 2024-2025 Pre-Medical Observership Program.

The program provides students with valuable exposure to the healthcare system in Qatar and the daily practices of medical professionals. It allows them to explore the different medical specialties and career options available. The students spent two weeks of their winter break at affiliate hospitals Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Sidra Medicine, where they shadowed physicians during their daily rounds in various clinics, including obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, internal medicine, emergency, and trauma. They also observed doctor-patient interactions and listened to doctors’ discussions of cases, diagnoses, and potential treatment plans.

An additional observation opportunity was exclusively offered to foundation students, who spent a week at Sidra Medicine as part of their English language course. The 19 participating students combined classroom knowledge with observations of hands-on clinical experiences. Their observations focused on themes such as professionalism, teamwork, and professional identity, with each hospital visit centered around a specific theme.

Commenting on his experience, pre-medical student Abdulaziz Al-Hardan said: “I gained valuable insights into patient care, clinical decision-making, and the realities of working in a fast-paced medical environment. Witnessing a variety of intricate medical situations helped me appreciate the value of teamwork, empathy, and communication in the medical field.”

This passion for medicine was echoed by fellow students Noof Al-Malik and Jassim Al-Hail from the foundation program. Al-Malik said: “As a foundation student, it’s easy to lose sight of the end goal while being preoccupied with studying. This program reminded me of my love for the profession and reignited my determination to work hard to achieve my goals.”

Al-Hail added: “The days that had the most significant impact on me were spent in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit (TICU). We not only observed the meticulous work of the doctors and their team of residents while treating patients suffering from brain trauma, but we also learned invaluable lessons about life, religion, and the art of medicine.”

Upon completing the observership, the students submitted reflective essays and received certificates of participation.

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “We are committed to providing our foundation and pre-medical students with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience of what practicing physicians face during their daily rotations. We are extremely grateful to our affiliates for hosting these enriching experiences. Offering such opportunities early in a student’s academic journey helps set realistic expectations about the challenges and rewards of a medical career.”

​​​​​​About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

