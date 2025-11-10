Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) honored foundation and pre-medical students for academic excellence and securing a spot in the prestigious Dean’s Honor List for the 2024-2025 Academic Year at a grand ceremony.

Forty-five students on the two-year pre-medical course made it to the list in the Fall 2024 semester – 23 first-years and 22 second-years. In the Spring 2025 semester, 17 first-years and 35 second-years qualified for the list, totalling 52 students. Additionally, four Foundation Program students were recognized for scoring a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher.

The event, which was attended by WCM-Q faculty, students, alumni, and family members was designed to motivate students who have shown outstanding dedication and commitment to their studies to keep pursuing excellence, uphold strong academic performance, and serve as role models inspiring their peers to do the same.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “Despite their demanding academic schedules, these students have remained deeply engaged beyond the classroom. They have taken part in a wide range of extracurricular activities, represented their peers as Medical Student Executive Council - Qatar members, founded and joined various clubs and organizations, organized numerous events, and contributed to research projects. In doing so, they have demonstrated that they are not only excellent in academics but also well-rounded citizens. To our students, I am confident that you will continue to build on these achievements. One of the things we take great pride in at WCM-Q is that our graduates consistently match into some of the best residency programs around the world including Qatar, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. I have no doubt that you will follow in their footsteps and continue to make us proud.”

WCM-Q alumna Dr. Jehan Al Rayahi, Class of 2008, acting division chief of pediatric neuro-imaging and the program director of Pediatric Radiology Fellowship program at Sidra Medicine, gave the keynote speech at the ceremony. Quoting French author, Voltaire, she said: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

She further said: “We have always been told at Cornell that we will grow to become leaders. In this case, being a leader does not mean a department lead. If a hospital is filled with department heads and no one to run it, it will be an upside-down pyramid. To become a leader means to become a pioneer in research, academia or patient care. You don’t need to be a type A personality or have a title to be a leader. There is nothing stopping someone who feels more of an introvert and loves research, from becoming the leader in that field. You will be accountable for your choices, so choose wisely. It is a long road ahead of you, filled with challenges, highs and lows. I personally cannot wait to see you unlock your potential and feel the joy of making the difference.”

First-year pre-medical student Noof Al Malik who was honored in the foundation program category, said: “It’s a great honor to be named on the Dean’s Honor List. The transition from high school to university was challenging, but it feels incredible to see our hard work pay off. WCM-Q truly feels like the right place for me, with its amazing faculty, supportive community, and great opportunities. I’m excited for the years ahead and look forward to graduating from here.”

Hassan Ijaz, a second-year pre-medical student who was recognized in the first-year pre-medical category, said: “I feel ecstatic at the Dean’s Honor List ceremony. The award as a whole complements your journey and what you have achieved in your courses. I feel it helps you keep pushing through and stay motivated for the years to come. It is also a reminder of all the important checkpoints within med school and residency, or within the journey of becoming a physician.”

The event was moderated by Dr. Avelin Malyango, assistant dean for medical student affairs and assistant professor of anatomy in radiology, who also congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence.

Pre-medical Students

Maryam Al-Ghanem, Amna Al-Hammadi, Dounia Baroudi, Noor AlYousuf, Fathima Palayangal, Nidhi Roy, Moomena Gulzar, Ayse Demir, Nour AlQubbaj, Noor Numan, Amani Benamor, Amna Al-Baker, Noor Fatima, Sama Al-Saffar, Batoul Arabi, Shahd Aljoudi, Aisha Al-Abdulmalik, Minatullah Al-Ani, Sara Al-Mannai, Dhabya Al-Naimi, Reel Elmasri Elfaki Yousif, Aisha Al-Marri, Abdulaziz Al-Hardan, Alhusein Al-Aswad, Khalid Al-Nabti, Hassan Ijaz, Muhammad Eid, Turki AlSanadi, Ahmed Azizogli, Loaie Hassan, Nuh Murtaza, Abdulla Al-Haddad, Ahmad Yousuf, Joytish Ramesh, Adam Khalil, Abdullah AlGhanim, Muhammad Chattha, Ibrahim Al-Hassani, Michael Mina, Fadil Anver, Ali Abid, Hamad Al-Karbi, Mohammed Shaikhan, Mian Farid Said, Abdulla Al-Khuzaei, Chaeun Son, Iffah Rizwan, Ridwan Ahmed, Mohammad Rana, Aasiya Khan, Iman Dajani, Noor Rob, Elsa El Abiad, Ghalya Al-Hammadi, Nisarga Natesha Kumuda, Amna Ali, Alaa Abdelrahman, Almayasa Al-Marri, Ali Al-Kuwari, Muhammad Fadhlurrasyad, Enoch Kim, Taeyoo Noh, Hyunjin Shin.

Foundation Students

Fatima Abdulla, Noof Al-Malik, Jassim Al-Hail, Taleb Dahman.

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

