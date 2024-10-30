UAE PASS digital signatures ensure secure and authenticated transactions, providing enhanced security and peace of mind.

Dubai, UAE: Wasl Group, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has announced the integration of UAE PASS digital signatures, which was developed in collaboration between Dubai Digital Authority, TDRA, DGOV, and DGE, for new lease contracts, marking a significant step towards enhancing convenience, security, and efficiency in the rental process. This innovative feature allows users to sign lease contracts digitally using their UAE PASS, eliminating the need for their physical presence and streamlining the entire process.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl said: “We are delighted to offer UAE PASS digital signatures to our customers, a feature that epitomises convenience, security, and efficiency. This initiative is part of our broader strategy to align with Dubai's vision of becoming a smart city, promoting digital transformation across various sectors. We are committed to enhancing the rental experience through innovative solutions and exceptional service.”

The introduction of the UAE PASS digital signature delivers several benefits to Wasl customers. By leveraging the UAE PASS, users can sign lease contracts from anywhere, at any time, without the need to visit a physical location. Significantly simplifying the lease signing process, this advancement makes it more accessible and user-friendly.

With the integration of digital signatures, lease processing time is expected to reduce by 80 per cent, leading to faster occupancy rates and improved overall customer satisfaction. This efficient approach aligns with Wasl’s commitment to delivering exceptional service.

The digital signature via UAE PASS ensures secure and authenticated transactions, providing peace of mind for both landlords and tenants. This added layer of security protects sensitive information and guarantees the integrity of lease agreements.

Statistics underscore the positive impact of digital transformation on Wasl’s operations. Since the introduction of digital services, there has been a noticeable increase in online transactions, reflecting a growing preference for digital solutions among customers.

The UAE PASS digital signature feature is available on both Wasl’s website and app, ensuring accessibility across multiple platforms. In addition to digital signing, customers can benefit from a range of other digital services, including online payment options, contract delivery, and 24/7 customer support, further enhancing their rental experience.

About Wasl:

Wasl is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in the UAE and an integral part of the Dubai real estate fabric. It was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. It operates an extensive portfolio of over 50,000 residential and commercial properties; 35+ hotels and hotel apartments; 5,500 land plots; 4 freehold master developments and 8 golf clubs.

Wasl’s commitment to delivering high-quality properties that meet the needs of a diverse range of tenants, investors, and visitors has helped establish them as a dominant force in driving socio-economic growth and contributing to the long-term prosperity of Dubai.

