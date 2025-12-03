Riyadh: Wallan Holding participated in the “General Aviation Airshow – Sand & Fun 2025,” organized by the Saudi Aviation Club at Al-Thummama Airport in Riyadh. The company showcased its diverse investment portfolio and innovative vision in the transportation sector, attracting experts, government and private entities, international companies, and aviation enthusiasts.

This exhibition marks the first general aviation event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, combining innovation, culture, and adventure in an exceptional showcase. It aims to promote technological advancements and highlight the future of aviation through spectacular aerial displays, interactive platforms, and extensive participation from government entities, the private sector, and industry leaders, both locally and internationally

Commenting on the participation, Fahad bin Saad Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, said:

“Our participation in the Sand & Fun Airshow reflects our commitment to strengthening Al-Wallan Holding’s position in the general aviation sector and connecting our mobility expertise with advanced aviation services aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Our presence at this event is not merely about displaying aircraft and vehicles, but rather a reaffirmation of our vision to build an integrated future that combines innovation, reliability, and sustainable development. It provided an opportunity to engage with potential global partners in aviation, logistics, and industry, and to establish fruitful collaborations.” He added.

At its distinguished booth, Wallan Holding presented a comprehensive showcase reflecting the diversity of its investment portfolio, which includes business jets from the Falcon and Cessna aircrafts, specialized and multi-purpose private helicopters, in addition to a range of vehicles from Hyundai, Geely, Renault, Genesis, Lotus, and Zeekr.

The event featured various live and interactive activities, including professional aerial shows, as well as specialized night displays that light up the skies. Al-Wallan Holding’s booth attracted significant interest from visitors, VIPs, and officials from government and private sectors who learned about the company’s services in private aviation, as well as advanced mobility solutions offered through its subsidiaries and prominent global partnerships.

This participation comes as part of Wallan Holding’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the general aviation sector, which is witnessing substantial growth in the Kingdom in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It also marks an important step toward integrating its operations across ground and air mobility, leveraging accumulated expertise to build comprehensive solutions that serve the needs of individuals and businesses.

Wallan Holding plans to continue exploring investment opportunities in general aviation, logistics services, and smart mobility, and to enhance its partnerships with leading global companies reinforcing its role as a pioneering Saudi group that supports economic diversification and contributes to the development of high-value sectors.