A strategic step that supports the non-oil economic agenda and enhances Saudi-Bahraini cooperation

As part of its regional expansion strategy, Saudi-based strategic communications consultancy W7Worldwide, has announced its enhanced presence in the Bahraini market through a partnership with Bahraini company Riyara, which specializes in media, commerce, and interior design.

The move comes in line with the rapid growth of Saudi-Bahraini relations, particularly in non-oil sectors such as education, tourism, healthcare, real estate, and retail. This opens up new horizons for companies operating in the communications field to support national development plans and enable both public and private entities to build effective communication with their target audiences. In turn, this contributes to the development of the communications landscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain and keeps pace with the growth of various economic sectors.

Integrated Communication Solutions

Through this expansion, the Saudi company will offer integrated communications solutions that blend deep cultural understanding with global standards. Operating through its new hub in Bahrain, W7Worldwide will provide a suite of services including multi-market media campaigns, specialized reputation and crisis management, corporate identity development, digital public relations, corporate communications, ESG communications, and public affairs.

Abdullah Inayat, Director at W7Worldwide, commented:

"Strengthening our presence in Bahrain is a natural extension of our vision to present a strong Gulf voice on the global stage. We are not newcomers to the Bahraini market, but long-term partners committed to enhancing the communications landscape in the Kingdom."

He added: “Bahrain’s attractive investment environment, its geographic location that positions it as a gateway to Gulf markets, along with the growing demand for specialized communication services — all together provide an ideal foundation for expanding our operations in the region and enhancing our professional impact.”

Expanded Operational Network

The move to reinforce its presence in Bahrain comes through a strategic partnership with Riyara, a Bahraini company with international registration in Florida, USA, and Assam, India, and a wide network of relationships extending to Italy and China.

Operating in Bahrain since 2020, Riyara offers a range of services including media, contracting, import, and export. This diversified portfolio enhances the partnership’s ability to serve multiple sectors in the local and regional markets.

Local Communication Expertise

It is worth noting that W7Worldwide has a proven track record of executing successful communication campaigns for government entities, international and regional organizations, and global brands. The company has received prestigious awards at both the regional and international levels.

The company is known for its excellence in research and specialized studies on public perception, its development of data-driven communication strategies, and its deep understanding of local culture. It also possesses strong capabilities in crisis communication management and offers advanced digital and creative services, including social media marketing and content development, all in alignment with the highest global standards in communication.

A Future Vision

Through this collaboration, both companies aim to establish a creative platform for impactful communication experiences and develop integrated offerings that enhance the competitiveness of the Bahraini market, positioning it as a key center for communications growth in the region.

This new presence of the Saudi company in Bahrain marks a significant step beyond geographic expansion — it aims to be a creative hub for innovation and thought leadership, reinforcing its ambitions to be a strategic regional partner with a global vision.

