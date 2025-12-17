PRCO Group has been appointed by W Riyadh – KAFD to lead the highly anticipated debut of W Hotels in Saudi Arabia. Set within Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), one of the capital’s most visionary and future focused developments, W Riyadh – KAFD is poised to introduce the brand's global evolution in the Kingdom with detail-driven design, elevated service and a culturally expressive new rhythm of luxury to the Kingdom.

A landmark opening for the region, W Riyadh – KAFD blends expressive architecture, magnetic interiors and a vibrant culinary and social offering, reflecting W’s reimagined global perspective shaped by its core passions of design, music, culture and wellness. As the brand continues to grow internationally, the arrival of W Riyadh – KAFD marks a defining moment for Saudi Arabia’s flourishing luxury hospitality landscape.

PRCO Group will lead integrated communications and media relations across the GCC, supporting the hotel’s pre-opening and launch phases. The appointment includes strategic storytelling, executive profiling and brand positioning to build anticipation, establish cultural relevance and introduce W’s refreshed identity to regional audiences.

With the hotel opening soon in 2026, PRCO Group will work closely with the W Riyadh – KAFD team to unveil upcoming experiences, design features, dining destinations and curated programming that will define this new chapter for the brand in the Middle East.