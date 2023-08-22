Dubai, UAE: Volkswagen Middle East has announced its participation at the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMS Qatar), taking place from October 5th to 14th at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. At the event, Volkswagen will reveal its latest line-up of advanced car models and groundbreaking technologies to the Middle East audience.

Renowned for its innovations in the automotive industry and iconic vehicles, Volkswagen will leverage the new GIMS Qatar platform to unveil highly anticipated new products that will soon be available in the market. The new offerings have been designed to reflect the brand's unwavering commitment to enhancing the driving experience for motorists across the Middle East

Matthias Ziegler, Managing Director of Volkswagen Middle East, expressed his excitement, saying, "We are eagerly anticipating GIMS Qatar 2023. For VW, it presents an excellent opportunity for us to engage with our local customers and showcase the new vehicles coming to the Middle East. We are thrilled to be able to unveil these products at a global event hosted locally in the Middle East region.”

The Middle East stands as a pivotal market for Volkswagen, and the company remains dedicated to expanding its presence in the region. Recognizing GIMS as a great new fixture added to the Middle East automotive calendar, Volkswagen is enthusiastic about presenting its innovative products and forward-looking technologies to a broader audience.

A major event for automakers to reveal their latest achievements, GIMS Qatar will provide a global platform for innovation and advancement and is expected to attract visitors from the Middle East and industry leaders from around the world.

Volkswagen Middle East's presence at GIMS Qatar 2023 underscores the brand's continual pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With the event countdown underway, Volkswagen is looking forward to showcasing the newest models to be added to the brands Middle East's portfolio.

-Ends-

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8 countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product lineup includes the Tiguan, Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7-seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2022, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.6 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.