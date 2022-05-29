vivo is set to create an even more immersive World Cup experience with its return to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. vivo maintained good relationship with FIFA after having been the Official Sponsor and the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018TM

“vivo is committed to empowering youths and fans through sports. That’s why we make it our priority to support global sporting events around the world. We want to give every individual hope, to dream, and to live out and unleash their full potential,” said Alex ZHan, vivo Egypt CEO

Create Defining Experiences Worldwide through Partnerships

On vivo’s long-standing partnership with FIFA, ZHan stated, “Technology, just like football, must exist for the joy of humanity and showcase the best of us. As the world comes together for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM this year, vivo will continue its work as a global citizen for the common good. We look forward to sharing those great joyful moments of the World Cup alongside FIFA in Qatar 2022

This is not the first time vivo has supported global sporting events. Besides the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, vivo was also the Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2020™. This strategic partnership was aligned with its expansion in Europe, bringing vivo’s cutting-edge technology to 10 new European markets within a year.

Reaffirms Commitment to Global Expansion and Innovation

Today, vivo has developed a strong global presence in more than 60 countries and regions. With its latest entry into Tunisia and Angola, vivo expanded its African footprint to 10 markets including Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, and Ghana. In 2022, its growing user base of more than 400 million users worldwide can enjoy more technologically advanced devices and partnerships with other like-minded domestic and international brands.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

