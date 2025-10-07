Dubai, UAE – Vivium has joined the private asset management platform Solida Capital and the international private investment company Alsara Investment Group in acquiring Giorgetti Group. The partnership marks a major milestone for both Giorgetti and Vivium, united by shared values of craftsmanship, design excellence, and long-term growth.

The new ownership strengthens Giorgetti’s international expansion while preserving its heritage and creative identity, and reinforces Vivium’s position in the global design industry through direct involvement with one of Italy’s most iconic furniture brands. The new partners aim to accelerate Giorgetti’s growth across new markets and extend its presence beyond furniture into a broader vision of contemporary living.

Elie Khouri, Founder of Vivium, said: “We are excited to be part of Giorgetti’s centennial journey. It is not only a benchmark in the industry but an iconic name symbolizing heritage, beauty, and unparalleled craftsmanship. These solid foundations will propel Giorgetti into its next hundred years, with the ambition to extend beyond furniture and to express its values across everything that is exquisitely and beautifully crafted.”

Giovanni del Vecchio, CEO of Giorgetti Group, added: “Over the past decade, Giorgetti has grown exponentially, developing from a product brand into a fully-fledged lifestyle brand and doubling its sales. This process has consolidated our international presence and expanded our product portfolio, due in part to the acquisition of the Battaglia brand. With the new corporate structure, we are ready to further strengthen our identity by continuing to invest in excellence, innovation and internationalization.”

This ownership marks a promising new chapter for Giorgetti, focused on expanding its global presence and amplifying its creative vision.

About Vivium

Founded in 2017 by Lebanese-French businessman, entrepreneur and art patron Elie Khouri, Vivium is a single-family office managing a curated portfolio across design, collectibles, art, real estate, hospitality, and ventures. Through partnerships with leading brands, Vivium has established a strong presence across the UAE, KSA, the UK, Greece, and Spain.

For more information, please visit: viviumholding.com.

About Giorgetti

Exceptional quality, aesthetic innovation, and craftsmanship are the core values of Giorgetti, an iconic Italian luxury design brand founded in Meda in 1898. Giorgetti’s collection ranges from individual furniture pieces to complete solutions for both residential projects and large-scale developments. The company’s growth was further enhanced by the acquisition of Battaglia in 2018, a specialist design firm focused on luxury hotels, fashion retail, and super-yachts.

For more information, please visit: www.giorgettimeda.com.