Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Vista by Lara (vistabylara.com) announces the expansion of its AI-powered design and digital growth studio in the UAE, helping local businesses launch faster, convert better, and scale sustainably. The Dubai-based team combines premium Shopify development with conversion rate optimization (CRO), search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads tracking, and a growing suite of in-house AI utilities.

“Being found organically is still the most efficient channel in the region,” said Dr. Lara, Founder of Vista by Lara. “Our job is to give UAE brands a modern storefront, measurable tracking, and on-brand visuals—then use AI to accelerate the work that normally takes months.”

What’s included

Shopify builds & upgrades (theme customization, performance, EN/AR localization, VAT compliance).

CRO & SEO programs (site architecture, speed, product schema, internal links, content).

Tracking & analytics (GA4, GTM, server-side CAPI readiness, clear dashboards).

AI creative tools for marketers and merchandisers, including: Sora/CGI prompts (no overlay text), Pinterest Auto-RSS helpers, interactive site sections (spin-to-win, before/after sliders, flipbooks, palette & font generators), and vertical utilities like Scent Studio (perfume) and Skin Analyzer (clinics).

Built for UAE brands

Vista by Lara focuses on locally dominant categories—fashion & accessories, F&B, clinics, real estate, legal and B2B—pairing bilingual content with UAE-specific SEO and compliant tracking.

“Founders don’t need another ‘set-and-forget’ site,” Dr. Lara added. “They need a storefront that sells, content that ranks, and data that actually explains what to fix next.”

About Vista by Lara

Vista by Lara is a Dubai-based studio specializing in Shopify e-commerce, CRO/SEO, analytics and AI-driven creative. The team delivers modern storefronts, measurable growth programs, and photoreal CGI/AI visuals tailored to UAE and GCC markets. Learn more at vistabylara.com.

Media Contact

Vista by Lara — Dubai, UAE

Website: https://vistabylara.com/

Email: Solution@vistabylara.com