Sharjah, UAE: The VISS Group (Victoria International School of Sharjah) was pleased to welcome Chaltham Ali, Lead of Education for Apple UAE, to its central office on 2nd September 2025 for a strategic meeting focused on innovation in digital learning.

Dean Pyrah, CEO of the VISS Group, and Jim Stearns, Acting Director of Schools, hosted the visit, which centered on strengthening the school's long-standing commitment to educational technology. As one of the first schools in the UAE to implement a Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) strategy using iPads, VISS has consistently led the way in digital transformation within education.

“In the age of the AI revolution, schools must embrace advanced technologies not as extras but as essentials. Integrating AI tools in education cultivates creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability, empowering students with future-ready skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world where innovation defines opportunity,” Pyrah added.

The meeting marks another step in VISS’s ongoing efforts to enhance student learning through innovative tools and strategic partnerships, ensuring its community remains at the forefront of 21st-century education. Victoria International Schools is one of the projects managed by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

About VISS Group:

The Victoria International School of Sharjah (VISS) Group is a leading provider of Australian curriculum education in the UAE, known for its strong academic standards, commitment to innovation, and a student-centered approach to learning.