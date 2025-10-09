Dubai, UAE – Visit Newport Beach, the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) responsible for promoting the City of Newport Beach as an attractive leisure and conference destination, has appointed AVIAREPS Middle East as its marketing and public relations representative in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the Southern Californian destination’s international growth strategy and reaffirms its strong commitment to the Middle East as a priority source market for luxury tourism and business exchange. This is highlighted with the newly appointed Middle East office being Visit Newport Beach’s only second international office globally outside of the United Kingdom. Dedicated teams based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will spearhead efforts to enhance Newport Beach’s brand visibility and showcase its upscale tourism offering across the region.

AVIAREPS, a global leader in destination marketing with a network of 67 offices in 71 countries around the world will lead Visit Newport Beach’s promotional efforts across key GCC markets through various integrated campaigns and in-market activations.

Gary C. Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach, commented:

"Newport Beach has long been a preferred destination for the affluent Middle Eastern traveler, drawn to our signature blend of relaxed sophistication and coastal luxury. Since 2020, we’ve elevated that experience even further through more than $1 billion in luxury reinvestment, transforming the new Pendry Newport Beach, reimagining VEA Newport Beach into a modern lifestyle resort, and enhancing The Resort at Pelican Hill’s timeless appeal. Every detail is designed to cater to the expectations of today’s global luxury traveler."

He added: "We proudly align with Visit California’s global campaign and message of ‘The Ultimate Playground’ by offering a luxury destination that seamlessly combines the allure of California’s coast with elevated, world-class amenities. Newport Beach is where understated elegance meets the spirit of adventure, making it a natural fit for today’s luxury-seeking Middle Eastern traveler."

Newport Beach represents the pinnacle of California luxury; sun-soaked sophistication, five-star accommodations, and tailored experiences that are both exclusive and effortless.

Sherwin elaborates: “Our commitment to the Middle East market is rooted in a deep understanding of what luxury means today: authenticity, exclusivity, and personalized service at every touchpoint. With AVIAREPS on board, we’re strengthening our connection with this discerning audience of travelers and industry partners, while sharpening our ability to engage more closely, anticipate needs, and exceed the expectations of today’s Gulf traveler.”

Glenn Johnston, Vice President – Middle East & Global Public Affairs at AVIAREPS, said:

“We are honoured to represent Visit Newport Beach as it embarks on this exciting and timely expansion into the GCC region. With its inviting luxury lifestyle, vibrant offerings and exciting shopping and culinary scene, Newport Beach is exceptionally well positioned to attract discerning travellers from our region; seeking exclusivity, authenticity, and extended stays with family.”

“Our local teams are eager to collaborate with Middle East travel industry and airline partners, media and influencers to establish Newport Beach as the premier relaxed luxury lifestyle destination of choice for GCC travellers.”

Newport Beach has seen steady growth from UAE and GCC travelers, many of whom opt for extended stays often exceeding 20 nights. The city’s prime location makes it an ideal base for exploring Southern California, with convenient day trips to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and nearby attractions like Disneyland, Universal Studios, and icon retail destinations including Fashion Island and South Coast Plaza.

As one of the first Californian cities to launch dedicated ongoing representation and in-market sales, marketing, and PR initiatives in the GCC region, Visit Newport Beach is pioneering a culturally attuned approach that blends bespoke experiences with authentic local engagement. For more information, visit: www.visitnewportbeach.com

About Visit Newport Beach

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Newport Beach, dedicated to promoting the destination and driving economic growth by attracting leisure and conference visitors. As a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, Visit Newport Beach partners with the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance visitor spending, ultimately contributing to the community’s quality of life. Through strategic sales, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts, the organization positions Newport Beach as a premier travel and conference destination.

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is your ultimate resource for Newport Beach travel and tourism. Our team of destination experts is here to help you plan the perfect stay, with insights on everything from the best restaurants to must-see attractions.

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is funded through Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), as well as through a Meetings Assessment Partnership (MAP), a private partnership with the hotel community.

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage brands. Founded in Germany in 1994 with the ambition to help clients to step into global markets, the company’s global network now expands around the world to six continents. The AVIAREPS service portfolio includes extensive expertise in representation and sales, marketing and communications,

business development, IT solutions and financial services. In addition to their well-established General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, AVIAREPS provides more than 250 clients with support in digital marketing, advertising, public relations, crisis communications, social media management, event coordination, sales, web design and more.

For more information on how AVIAREPS influences where and how travellers choose to spend their time and money, please visit www.aviareps.com. Stay up to date by checking out our Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

