Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Visa (NYSE: V), the world's leader in digital payments, together with PublisHer today announced Reem Madkour, Founder of Dardasha, as the winner of the She's Next in Publishing grant program for UAE. The winner was selected at an award ceremony held at Sharjah Publishers Conference.

Handpicked from a pool of over 50 applicants from across the UAE, the winning woman-owned small business received a US$50,000 grant along with a three-month online mentorship from PublisHer as well as a one-year license from Sharjah Publishing City. The winner was selected from a pool of applicants from the UAE publishing industry.

A jury evaluated entries based on the following criteria: the progression of applicant’s entrepreneurial journey; robustness of their business metrics; digital presence; and demonstrated ability to problem-solve confidently. The members of the jury included: Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE, Koula Al Mujaini, Director of Activities and Marketing at Sharjah Book Authority, Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of Emirates Publishers Association, and Zhora Qureshi, from PublisHer.

PublisHer Founder Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “Supporting women-led businesses in publishing is a vital part of building an inclusive, truly innovative industry. The She’s Next program highlights the strength and creativity of women entrepreneurs in the UAE, empowering them to bring fresh perspectives to publishing. I am thrilled by this partnership, which provides talented women with recognition and resources to grow and thrive, contributing to a vibrant, diverse future for our industry.”

According to Visa’s SMB Women Digitization Index in the UAE, women-owned businesses rely on personal finances (57%) and family and friends (43%) to set up their businesses. This underscores the importance of programs like She’s Next in providing essential financial support and resources for women-owned business to grow and succeed.

"At Visa, we believe in the power of women to drive innovation and transform industries. This year’s She’s Next in Publishing program has showcased the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of women in the UAE. We are thrilled to support their journey and can't wait to see the incredible impact they will make," said Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC.

