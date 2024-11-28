Abu Dhabi: Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, today marked its one-year anniversary with the signing of several landmark agreements at a VIP event at the 2024 Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). These deals, signed both at the GMC and regionally, solidify Viory’s growing reputation as a vital partner for media networks in delivering comprehensive, authentic content that amplifies perspectives from the Global South.

In a signing ceremony attended by media leaders and distinguished guests, Viory formalised partnerships with several key players in global news media, including:

MENA

Emirates News Agency (WAM): A memorandum of cooperation establishing the foundations for an ongoing partnership to ensure the delivery of fresh perspectives and narratives for the region.

Abu Dhabi Media (UAE): A strategic contract highlighting Viory's content accessibility and its commitment to enriching media narratives in the Middle East, the collaboration also includes Viory providing an array of broadcast services to ADM during the upcoming year.

The Media Office of the Government of Al Fujairah: A memorandum of cooperation was signed, laying the groundwork for a lasting partnership to bring Viory's leading content to the region.

Bloomberg Asharq (UAE): A Viory subscription agreement, providing exclusive video content and live updates tailored to the region.

Channels TV (Nigeria) and Nigeria State Television (NTA): A Viory Circle Subscription, granting access to a dynamic network of global news coverage, giving their audience fresh, authentic content for today's world.

Hespress (Morocco): A content access agreement was signed, providing exclusive access to video and live content.

ASIA

Indo Asian News Services (IANS), India: IANS and Viory are partnering to enhance news delivery through a strategic exchange of resources, providing comprehensive coverage of global and regional stories.

Kompas.com, Indonesia: A trial partnership to deliver targeted content aligned with the mission of empowering global storytelling with a vast video content library, featuring real time updates to Indonesia's unique media landscape.

: A trial partnership to deliver targeted content aligned with the mission of empowering global storytelling with a vast video content library, featuring real time updates to Indonesia's unique media landscape. SinpoTV, Indonesia: A strategic trial agreement, to cater for its international news segment covering a variety of news genres, amplifying the voices from the Global South to its audience.

Daily Sun Bangladesh: A trial agreement with access to an extensive collection of video content featuring global and regional news, aiming to enhance the delivery of stories to Bangladeshi audiences.

NBC: The National Broadcasting Corporation of Papua New Guinea is set to join through a Viory Circle partnership. This collaboration grants NBC access to a comprehensive content library, including region-specific updates and multimedia stories.

The National Broadcasting Corporation of Papua New Guinea is set to join through a Viory Circle partnership. This collaboration grants NBC access to a comprehensive content library, including region-specific updates and multimedia stories. Hanoi TV Vietnam: A strategic subscription agreement with Viory, gaining access to an extensive collection of video content spanning global and regional news. This partnership provides Vietnamese audiences with narratives tailored to their dynamic and evolving media needs.

LATAM

Grupo Clarín and Canal 9 (Argentina): Viory Circle Subscriptions, bringing exclusive regional and global content to one of Latin America’s largest media markets.

Empowering Media Narratives of the Global South

Through these partnerships, Viory continues to tackle the content gap often seen in global media by ensuring topics from the Global South are represented authentically. Partner networks will gain access to Viory’s 24/7 video and live content, enhancing their ability to reflect the region's agenda. This collaboration also extends to educational initiatives, including workshops on video verification and storytelling best practices, fostering professional growth of journalism within the Global South and increasing trust in media.

A Milestone Celebration at GMC

The signing ceremony at the Global Media Congress is a pivotal moment in Viory’s journey, celebrating its rapid growth since launching in Abu Dhabi just one year ago.

Viory’s presence at the Global Media Congress includes a large-scale stand, main stage speaking engagements, and an exclusive gala event that will bring together key partners and media leaders to honour this milestone.

His Excellency H.E.Jamal Nasser Al Suwaider, Executive Director of the News Content Sector of WAM, said, «Through a closer partnership with Viory we hope to exchange experiences in combatting fake news and collaborate to enhance our verification expertise with AI technologies. This will help shape how we and others in our industry identify and address misinformation in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape».

Ms. Olukemi Fakeye, Head of news at Nigeria State Television (NTA), said, “Partnering with Viory grants us access to a dynamic network of global news coverage, giving our audience fresh, authentic content for today’s world. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive and impactful storytelling across the region.”

Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager Viory, commented, “These agreements are a testament to our commitment to delivering vital content to partners across the world to tell the full story.

“We are proud of the fantastic growth Viory has seen in our first year and these partnerships with leading networks will empower the media landscape across the Global South.”

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video

For more information, contact:

Email: viory@theagencypartnership.com

Website: www.viory.video