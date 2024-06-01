DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Vervotech, a top accommodation data management company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the title of "Most Collaborative Partner 2023 – Saudi Arabia" by HBX Group, the parent company of Hotelbeds. This accolade celebrates Vervotech's outstanding contributions and successful collaboration with Hotelbeds in the Saudi Arabian market.

Over the past two years, Vervotech has achieved 100% supplier coverage for Hotelbeds, ensuring unique and accurate mapping of Hotelbeds’ properties, which has helped Hotelbeds' clients reduce duplicates and eliminate bad mappings substantially.

In recognizing Vervotech’s excellence as a partner, HBX Group highlighted the net impact of Vervotech's technology in their growth with a special mention of Vervoetch’s contribution as a technology partner in the Middle East.

Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech, expressed his gratitude, stating:

"We are honored to receive this award from HBX Group. This award reflects our dedication to providing the highest quality of travel products and technology solutions to our partners. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Hotelbeds and continuing to support their growth in the Middle East and beyond. This recognition is a big motivation for the team to continue delivering exceptional value through our mapping technology solutions to our clients and partners worldwide."

About HBX Group

HBX Group is the world's leading B2B ecosystem player in the Travel Tech space. HBX Group's cloud-based technology platforms offer fast and reliable access to a unique portfolio of travel products and services. With over 3,000 experts globally, HBX Group includes specialists on the ground who provide insights and support to boost trading in the most hard-to-reach segments.

About Vervotech

Vervotech is one of the leading AI-driven mapping companies offering Hotel Mapping, Room Mapping, and Hotel Curated Content solutions, empowering travel companies worldwide to deliver quality travel data to their customers. Vervotech is a part of Juniper Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc (TSX: CSU), one of the world’s largest software companies.

