Dubai, UAE:- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today introduced the innovative Vertiv™ TimberMod™ variant of its Vertiv™ Power Module and SmartMod™ families, featuring mass timber as a key structural component instead of steel for prefabricated modular (PFM) data centre solutions.​

Available in North America and in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), this ground-breaking introduction reflects Vertiv’s commitment to supporting customers' sustainability objectives by using a more environmentally friendly material that can minimize resource depletion and lower CO2 emissions.

Mass timber, if sourced from sustainably harvested wood, serves as a renewable construction material with the potential to minimize resource depletion and lower carbon footprint by up to three times compared to steel based on the reduction of CO2 emissions associated with the cradle-to-gate product lifecycle and the transport of materials and structural elements to the assembly site. This eco-friendly choice aligns with Vertiv's mission to offer solutions that meet high-performance standards but also contribute to the global effort to reduce CO2 emissions.

Vertiv TimberMod meets applicable building structural requirements, providing robust performance in the face of seismic activity, wind forces, and structural demands. Beyond its structural prowess, this innovative solution adds an aesthetic dimension to data centre architecture, seamlessly blending into diverse environments with an elegant design.

“We are dedicated to finding innovative solutions that can help reduce data centre carbon footprints through the use of environmentally friendly construction materials and processes,” said Viktor Petik, vice president and EMEA leader for Vertiv’s Integrated Modular Solutions business. “By incorporating materials from renewable sources, Vertiv TimberMod not only provides a more eco-friendly option but does so without compromising on performance, thus creating a positive impact on both the environment and our customers' operational efficiency.”

“Although timber data centres are not new, they have become much more accessible now that a major prefabricated modular data centre vendor offers data centre building blocks or an entire data centre built with timber, with the engineering assurance that it will remain reliable,” said Vlad Galabov, director for cloud and data centre at technology research and advisory group, Omdia.

Vertiv™ TimberMod™ was unveiled at Vertiv’s press conference ‘Vertiv Driving Innovation 2023: The Prefabricated Modular Revolution’ last week and is the latest addition to a growing portfolio of standard and customizable PFM solutions. The flexible capacity of Vertiv prefabricated solutions makes them an ideal choice for data centres of all sizes, from small and medium to hyperscale, offering scalability and adaptability that align with the dynamic growth of businesses. Easy deployment and flexibility are key features, ensuring that customers can expand data centre capabilities seamlessly.

Vertiv also provides end-to-end services to facilitate rapid deployment and efficient operations. This comprehensive support includes commissioning, ongoing maintenance, remote monitoring, and training, reinforcing the dedication to provide a holistic solution for customers.

For more information on Vertiv TimberMod and other data centre solutions from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com or contact your local Vertiv representative. For content assets from Vertiv’s press event on PFM solutions, please use this link.

