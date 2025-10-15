Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, and Ezditek, a leading Saudi developer and operator of digital infrastructure, today announced a Technical Cooperation Agreement signed during GITEX Global 2025 to jointly develop and deploy advanced, AI-ready data center solutions for customers in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration is positioned to drive transformation within the region’s rapidly growing digital landscape aligning closely with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of technological innovation and economic diversification. Vertiv’s position as a global leader in advanced critical digital infrastructure solutions, coupled with Ezditek’s regional expertise and execution capabilities, makes this collaboration particularly impactful.

The agreement reflects a shared vision to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation and strengthen its position as a regional hub for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, in full alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Together, Vertiv and Ezditek will leverage their respective expertise to design, test, and implement innovative technologies, providing customers in Saudi Arabia with future-ready, scalable, and high-performance data center solutions.

Mr. Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO of Ezditek, said: “Ezditek’s collaboration with Vertiv marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to establish world-class, AI-ready data center infrastructure across Saudi Arabia. This collaboration accelerates our vision to create a seamlessly connected digital infrastructure linking major Saudi cities with global technology hubs. Together, we will deliver cutting-edge, scalable, and efficient infrastructure solutions that empower the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving AI and digital economy, in full alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030’s economic diversification objectives, creating lasting value for our partners, customers, and stakeholders.”

Tassos Peppas, regional director for Vertiv in the Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia (MEETCA), Vertiv, stated: “This collaboration with Ezditek represents a strategic alignment to deliver state-of-the-art critical digital infrastructure solutions in Saudi Arabia. By combining our advanced technologies with Ezditek's local expertise, we're positioned to create cutting-edge data center solutions that will support the Kingdom's digital transformation and meet the growing demands of AI-driven computing and high-performance IT workloads.”

This Technical Cooperation Agreement underscores Vertiv and Ezditek’s shared focus to advancing AI-driven digital infrastructure and enabling a robust, future-ready data center ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

About Ezditek

Ezditek is a Saudi Arabian based developer and operator of AI‑ready data centers and digital infrastructure. The company designs, builds, and manages scalable, energy‑efficient facilities and associated cloud, networking, cybersecurity, and data/AI services that advance Saudi Arabia Vision 2030. Ezditek has broken ground on its Princess Nourah University (PNU) Data Center in early 2025, a flagship 24‑MW data center located in Riyadh. The company’s program includes other data centers with a total capacity of 170 MW and located in Jeddah, Dammam, and other sites in Riyadh. Ezditek data centers delivers high‑performance AI infrastructure with disciplined execution and a sustainability focus, while enabling hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises to scale securely and efficiently in Saudi Arabia.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

