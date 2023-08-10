DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Veritas Technologies, the leader in secure multi-cloud data management, today introduced the Veritas Managed Service Provider Program, a specially designed initiative within Veritas Partner Force. The purpose-built program offers managed service providers (MSPs) a set of incentives, a wide range of training and enablement, and flexible pricing models to expand their offerings and capitalize on the growing demand for data protection and cloud-native cyber resilience solutions.

Yudum Yonak, Channel Director of International Emerging Region at Veritas, said: “Our new MSP partner program is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our existing partnerships with MSPs in the Middle East region and take them to new heights. Our program offers tailored support and services, combined with the full functionality of the Veritas Alta platform, to selected MSPs, helping them to address the ever-evolving needs of our customers as they contend with the rising threat of ransomware and the increasing complexity of multi-cloud environments.”

To accelerate profitability for MSPs, the program allows Veritas-powered Backup-as-a-Service, Analytics-as-a-Service and data recovery-as-a-service offerings to be rapidly engineered. MSPs can take advantage of subscription and consumption-based pricing options, in addition to commitment-based commercial models. Qualifying Elite program partners will also be eligible for joint go-to-market initiatives and product roadmap engagements, solutions development workshops and incentives. Underscoring its own commitment, Veritas has further invested in this segment by creating a dedicated global team and carving out specific demand development funding for MSPs.

Aliaa Atiya, Senior Business Unit Manager (Software & Cyber Security) at Ingram Micro said: “Veritas is a global market leader in data protection and its new dedicated MSP partner program offering tailored support and services, presents a significant opportunity for MSPs. As data resiliency, availability and security remain business-critical issues for organizations globally, we’re excited to work with Veritas through this new program to empower MSPs with the tools they need to drive businesses to success.”

The Veritas MSP Program provides access to the breadth of the Veritas portfolio, including NetBackup Enterprise, the industry’s first AI-powered Autonomous Data Management solution, NetBackup IT Analytics and Alta Data Protection for safeguarding enterprise data across any environment, at any scale.

Christophe Bertrand, practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group, said: “The old-world way of selling directly to large enterprise via the channel is evolving, as many enterprises contend with IT skills gaps and how to manage today’s complex and sprawling infrastructures. The opportunities are ripe for MSPs to become a valuable force in helping customers address the increasing challenges around data protection and cyber resiliency. The Veritas MSP program allows MSPs to harness Veritas’ technology and support to accelerate MSPs move into this space.”

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the leader in secure multi-cloud data management. Over 80,000 customers—including 95% of the Fortune 100—rely on Veritas to help ensure the protection, recoverability and compliance of their data. Veritas has a reputation for reliability at scale, which delivers the resilience its customers need against the disruptions threatened by cyberattacks, like ransomware. No other vendor is able to match Veritas’ ability to execute, with support for 800+ data sources, 100+ operating systems and 1,400+ storage targets through a single, unified approach. Powered by Cloud Scale Technology, Veritas is delivering today on its strategy for Autonomous Data Management that reduces operational overhead while delivering greater value. Learn more at veritas.com. Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.



