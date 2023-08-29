Manama, Bahrain: Venture Capital Bank (“VCBank”), an Islamic wholesale bank licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has successfully exited from its investment in The World Development Company (“WDCL”), whereby the Bank, along with its partners, owned a 900,000 square foot island plot in “The World”, an iconic residential and leisure community located off the coast of Dubai, UAE.

Chairman of VCBank, Shaikh Mohamed Duaij Khalifa Alkhalifa, commented on the transaction: “The Bank is pleased to announce the successful exit for investors from this unique investment following the boom in the UAE real estate market despite the challenges that the project experienced since its inception.”

The Bank was recently acquired by Esterad Investment Company B.S.C, (“Esterad”) a Bahrain based investment company and one of the oldest investment firms in the kingdom, established in 1973 and publicly listed in the Bahrain Bourse.

Shaikh Mohamed added: “By virtue of the Esterad transaction, the bank is under new leadership, and is now offering an alternative exit strategy for its investors including options to convert into the bank’s newly issued perpetual Sukuk. Shaikh Mohamed further added “we are experiencing exceptional positive feedback from the market and our investors on the conversion to perpetual sukuk. On the other hand, VCBank is expected to merge with Esterad within the next 6 months, which will strengthen the bank’s financial position and return the bank to profitability.”

About VCBank

VCBank is a prominent provider and manager of alternative investment products, serving high-net-worth private and institutional clients in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries from its Headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The bank, which pioneered Sharia compliant venture capital in 2005, manages a diverse and growing portfolio with a global investment footprint that spans the MENA region, the United States and Europe. The bank operates under an Islamic wholesale banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and is strengthened by a solid shareholder base, the expertise of a world class team, and an international network of trusted investment partners.

