Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School proudly participated in the International University Expo held at the Marriott Hotel in Riyadh on January 28 and 29. The event brought together leading higher education institutions and prestigious universities, attracting a significant number of visitors, including students, parents, education professionals, and individuals passionate about higher education.

Over the two-day exhibition, Vatel Bahrain stand drew substantial interest from attendees eager to learn more about the college's exceptional programmes in hospitality and tourism. Visitors explored Vatel Bahrain’s innovative curriculum, which is designed to equip students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for success in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Vatel Bahrain is dedicated to enhancing its presence at international educational events, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where Vatel Bahrain has gained a positive reputation among students following the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Education officially recognizing Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School in Bahrain as one of the recommended higher education providers for Saudi students to enrol in.” commented Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa further emphasized that through participation in the International University Expo, Vatel Bahrain aims to offer Saudi students and participants from other countries, a chance to explore the college’s unique programme and experience its distinctive blend of theoretical learning and practical training.

The exhibition’s dynamic platform provided an excellent opportunity for Vatel Bahrain to attract interest from a diverse range of countries. The General Director of Vatel Bahrain emphasized that these efforts contribute to promoting Bahrain as a leading regional destination for world-class education in hospitality and tourism.

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for two consecutive years.