Bahrain: Ms. Neda Jahromi, Acting Manager of Admissions and Marketing at Vatel Bahrain, announced that applications for the academic year 2025–2026 remain open, noting that the college offers a distinguished opportunity for individuals seeking to build successful careers in the hospitality and tourism sector through the prestigious bachelor’s programme in International Hotel Management.

“The programme integrates theoretical instruction with extensive practical training, including nearly two years of hands-on experience at leading hotels in Bahrain and abroad. It also enables students to acquire proficiency in French, which enhances access to high-quality internships and international career opportunities.” said Jahromi.

She pointed out that the bachelor's degree in international Hotel Management is placed on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligned with the National Qualifications Framework in Bahrain. Vatel is ranked first in France for four consecutive years and holds the 12th position globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings.

It's noteworthy that a 100 percent of Vatel Bahrain’s students have received job offers prior to completion of studies, underscoring the strong and sustained demand for qualified professionals in the hospitality sector. This reflects the momentum of Bahrain’s growing tourism industry and the pressing need to cultivate future leaders equipped to drive progress in this strategically important field.

Prospective applicants may submit their registration through the official website at https://www.vatel.bh/en/hospitality-degrees/bachelor-international. In-person visits are welcome at the Vatel Bahrain campus, located in the Jasra area, from Sunday to Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. For additional information, inquiries may be directed by phone at 17616061, or via email at admissions@vatel.bh.

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to over 50 campuses across more than 30 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.