Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Director General of Vatel Hospitality & Tourism Business School, underscores the urgency for prospective students interested in joining the college for the academic year 2023-2024. With limited available seats, the deadline for admissions applications swiftly approaches, set for the evening of Thursday, September 21, 2023.

He further explained that the program features a distinctive Bachelor's degree in International Hotel Management from France, characterized by its significant emphasis on practical training. This unique approach entails students dedicating one week to academic studies followed by another week dedicated to hands-on practical experience throughout the first semester.

In the second semester, students engage in interships within prestigious international 4-star and 5-star hotels, both in Bahrain and overseas. This immersive experience equips them with nearly two years of hands-on experience and a reputable track record in the industry, significantly enhancing their prospects of swiftly securing employment in the field.

Furthermore, students will gain proficiency in an additional language integral to the program: French. This linguistic skill opens up a wealth of job and training prospects locally, regionally, and on the international stage."

He highlighted that the Bachelor's program in International Hotel Management is listed on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF) and aligns with the National Qualifications Framework. Remarkably, for the second consecutive year, the French 'Vatel' College has achieved an impressive global ranking of 11th in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: Hospitality & Leisure Management, among 160 universities worldwide in this field.

Moreover, the college offers a flexible tuition fee payment system in collaboration with local banks to ease financial burdens.

In terms of registration, Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa clarified that the application process begins online through the college's official website: https://www.vatel.bh/hotel-management-school.

He also noted that the college's physical location in the Al-Jasra area, behind the Al-Jasra Handcrafts Center, is open for visits during weekdays, from Sunday to Thursday, between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. Alternatively, individuals can contact the college through the provided contact numbers: (17616061 - 33661115) or via email at admissions@vatel.bh.